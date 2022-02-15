Life Travel Qantas to stick with Darwin for London flights
Live

Qantas to stick with Darwin for London flights

qantas darwin london
Qantas says it will continue to use Darwin for direct flights to London until at least June.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Qantas will continue to use Darwin as the departure point for its direct flights to London amid ongoing uncertainty on when Western Australia will lift its COVID-19 border restrictions.

When international travel resumed in November last year, the airline temporarily re-routed its Perth to London service through the Northern Territory capital.

The Perth service was scheduled to return in April. But, with the WA government yet to confirm a reopening date for the state, Qantas said on Tuesday it would continue to operate out of Darwin until at least June.

The Sydney to London service will also transit through Darwin instead of Singapore.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said the extension to the Darwin service provided the NT with an opportunity to capitalise on pent-up international inbound travel demand.

“This extension through to at least mid-June means the Top End has several months to properly leverage the opening up of Australia’s borders to all tourists,” Mr Joyce said.

“It’s a great opportunity to encourage thousands of visitors to stop off in Darwin to see what the NT has to offer.”

Qantas operates daily flights from Melbourne and Sydney to London (via Darwin) on its 787 Dreamliner.

Qantas also said it would set up a new Embraer E190 jet base at Darwin airport.

At least four E190s will be based in Darwin to service key QantasLink routes across Australia, as well as a new international passenger service from Darwin to Dili.

Qantas said the base, which has the support of the Territory government, would bring 90 jobs to the NT, including pilots, cabin crew and engineers.

“As we prepare to welcome back international visitors, the E190s will make it easier to fly directly between Darwin and other popular tourist destinations, including Alice Springs for central Australia, encouraging travellers to see more of Australia,” Mr Joyce said.

-with AAP

Topics:

Qantas
Follow Us

Live News

super bowl
The multimillion dollar jaw-dropping Super Bowl LVI commercials that surprised and delighted fans
victoria beckham
Victoria Beckham’s eating habits cracked open a debate about what’s good for you
US moves Ukraine embassy as EU prepares for refugees, energy switch amid fears Russia will invade on Wednesday
Market Wrap
Russia-Ukraine tensions and local jobs data top this week’s must-watch events
Scott Morrison
Paul Bongiorno: Government throws the kitchen sink at Labor, but the stopwatch is ticking down
Property
Uncertain outlook for property before international border reopens

Promoted Stories