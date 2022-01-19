Life Travel US warns on Australian travel amid COVID spread
The CDC raised its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for 22 nations and territories, including Australia. Photo: AAP
The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is advising against travel to 22 nations and territories because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases, including for Australia, Israel, Egypt, Albania, Argentina and Uruguay.

The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to “Level Four: Very High”, telling Americans they should avoid travel to the destinations.

Warnings also cover Panama, Qatar, the Bahamas, Bahrain, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Suriname, Saint Lucia and Bolivia.

In total, the CDC now lists just more than 100 countries and territories at level four.

The CDC also raised another 20 countries to “Level Three: High”, including Uganda, Kuwait, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Cuba.

The CDC recommends that unvaccinated Americans avoid non-essential travel to those destinations.

United States
