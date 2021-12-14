Here’s where Australians can travel overseas as we head into 2022

For many Australians, the current holiday period marks the first time in almost two years that overseas travel is within reach.

In fact, a survey conducted by Luxury Escapes found that 62 per cent of Australians have actually been saving for a holiday since the start of the pandemic.

But although Australians can now leave the country, overseas destinations still have their own rules and restrictions about who can visit, and this makes holiday planning trickier than ever.

“Aussie travellers looking to head overseas for their next holiday have more destinations to choose from than they may think, thanks to recently opened travel bubbles and vaccinated travel lanes,” Webjet CEO David Galt told The New Daily.

South-east Asian destinations like Singapore, Bangkok and Phuket were among the most popular bookings made on Webjet in November for holidays in December and January.

“Further abroad, the UK, Canada and USA are also welcoming Aussies once more, although these journeys usually require a stopover,” Mr Galt added.

These stopovers apparently haven’t deterred Australians, with London being the most popular Webjet destination over that same period, while Los Angeles also made the top 10.

Regardless of the destination, Australians still need to be fully vaccinated and show a government-issued vaccine passport to leave the country.

With that in mind, here are the main viable options to visit over summer, as well as a few notable destinations that remain off limits to Australian tourists.

Canada

Canada reopened its borders to fully vaccinated tourists on September 7, and flights from Australia resumed little more than a month later in November.

Travellers need to show their proof of vaccination plus a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival.

However, since the Omicron variant started spreading around the world, Canada is slowly moving back to a scheme where all incoming travellers will have to isolate until they test negative.

Travellers need to cover the costs of quarantine accommodation.

Bali, Indonesia

The island of Bali is open to fully vaccinated tourists from 19 different countries, but Australia isn’t on the list.

Initially, this required three days of quarantine at a hotel but in response to the Omicron variant, travellers now need to quarantine for 10 days.

As for the rest of Indonesia, Australians can technically enter on a non-tourist visa, but obtaining one is prohibitively tricky without a legitimate reason.

Fiji

After spending the pandemic virtually shut off from the world, Fiji is once again welcoming fully vaccinated tourists from a select few countries, including Australia.

“Our message to every fully vaccinated, COVID-tested traveller who arrives to our shores is simple: Welcome Home,” Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said when the border reopened on December 1.

Travellers need to have taken a PCR test and tested negative three days before departure.

Visitors also need to download the careFIJI contact-tracing app and take out travel insurance with COVID-19 cover.

Another requirement of entry is spending a minimum of three nights at a CFC-certified hotel or resort, where guests will need to take a rapid antigen test.

The CFC certification refers to the the Care Fiji Commitment, which mandates that all employees at certified businesses are fully vaccinated.

The Fijian government has also put together an interactive map of communities with low vaccination rates in order for tourists to avoid them.

About 65 per cent of Fijians are fully vaccinated.

New Zealand

Despite a short-lived travel bubble earlier in 2021, Australians cannot freely travel to New Zealand.

Kiwis who live in Australia will be allowed back into New Zealand from January 17, and Kiwis elsewhere will be allowed to return a month later.

The country will open to all fully vaccinated foreign visitors – including Australians – from April 30.

“This is about opening the borders in a progressive and safe way,” COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in November.

Singapore

Singapore has the Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) scheme, where travellers from more than 20 countries (including Australia) can visit with minimal quarantine requirements.

Travellers will need to test negative before departure, take a pre-paid PCR test at Changi International airport, and isolate until they receive a negative result, which is usually within 24 hours.

Then, you’re good to go.

However in light of the Omicron variant, visitors will still have to take rapid antigen tests on their third and seventh days in Singapore, although no quarantining is involved at this stage.

One thing that’s worth noting is that Australians can only take advantage of the VTL scheme if they’re on a specially designated VTL flight.

Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Qantas and Jetstar all offer VTL flights, but be sure to double check during the booking process.

Thailand

Thailand has fared better than many countries during the pandemic, and the government is eager to keep things that way.

Although the country is now reopening to tourists, visitors will need to apply for a Thailand Pass online and be approved before entering.

Requirements for a Thailand Pass include a vaccination certificate, a negative COVID test from three days before departure and travel insurance with a minimum coverage of $US50,000 ($70,000).

But there are three different kinds of Thailand Passes, each with different freedoms.

One option for fully vaccinated travellers is to spend an entire week in one of the so-called Sandbox Areas, which include Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai.

Meanwhile, tourists from select countries (including Australia) can opt to be tested upon arrival and then spend just one night at a government hotel.

After testing negative, travellers are free to move about the rest of the country like normal.

The third option, for unvaccinated people, requires travellers to isolate for 14 days.

It’s worth noting that several restrictions are still in place – masks are still mandatory in Thailand, both indoors and outdoors.

The United Arab Emirates

The UAE was one of the first countries to try welcoming tourists in a COVID-safe way, even before the global vaccine rollout began.

The country’s current rules vary depending on where you’re coming from.

Visitors from Australia only need to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Australians don’t need to get tested again upon arrival.

Emirates has daily flights to Dubai, while Etihad connects Australia to Abu Dhabi.

The United Kingdom

The UK is one of the farthest destinations that fully vaccinated Australians can easily travel to, thanks to daily flights from Sydney and Melbourne.

Fully vaccinated travellers need to take a PCR test two days before flying, fill out a passenger locator form for contact tracing purposes, and pre-book another PCR test to be taken upon arrival.

Visitors must then isolate until the result returns negative.

The United States of America

Fully vaccinated travellers must present a negative COVID test taken within three days before their departure to the US.

This can be either a PCR test or a rapid antigen test, but the result must be authorised by an Australian health body. This means a PCR test is a safer bet in terms of documentation.

Flights have resumed from Sydney and Melbourne to Los Angeles, and to Hawaii.

It’s worth remembering that the US is a large country and the pandemic situation, as well as restrictions, varies greatly between states.