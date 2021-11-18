Campaign aims to lure Singapore travellers

Live

Australia is hoping a tourism campaign lures travellers from Singapore ahead of two-way quarantine-free travel resuming between the two countries.

From Sunday, fully vaccinated Singaporeans can arrive in Australia without quarantining as long as they return a negative COVID-19 test beforehand.

Tourism Australia has launched a campaign to encourage travel from the city-state worth about $1.5 billion to the Australian economy.

“It is not going to make up for the loss of international but, surely, it is a great start,” managing director Phillipa Harrison told the Nine Network on Thursday.

“[Singaporeans] are very familiar with Australia. They travel far and wide around Australia.

“That is why we are back in the market with our first conversion brand campaign in quite a period of time, convincing them to come back.”

Earlier this month, Australians were given the green light to travel to Singapore.

Ms Harrison expects post-COVID tourism to rebound by 50 per cent relatively quickly as international and domestic restrictions reduce.

“There is a lot of demand for travel around NSW, Victoria and also the ACT,” she said.

“It is a good start, but we do need all of the borders open as soon as we can.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has flagged quarantine-free travel with South Korea and Japan could be on the horizon.

-AAP