The Australian government is now issuing vaccine passports for international travel, with New South Wales opening up from November 1 and other states expected to follow in the coming months.

These internationally recognised certificates of vaccination are essentially big QR codes, which some countries might require as a condition of entry.

The document is provided as a PDF that can also be printed, since QR codes work as both hard copies and soft copies.

Before Australia’s overdue holiday season, here’s how to access your international vaccine passport from the myGov website.

1. Log in to myGov

The first step is to log in to myGov, just like if you were filing a tax return or accessing Centrelink.

If you don’t already have a myGov account, you can create one here.

If you don’t have myGov or you’re not eligible for Medicare, you can contact the Australian Immunisation Register on 1800 653 809 or visit a Services Australia shopfront instead.

2. Select the proof of vaccination shortcut

Once you’ve logged in to myGov, you can select Medicare under the service heading.

However, the government has also created a shortcut higher up on the page that takes you directly to the vaccine passport form.

You’ll then be asked to choose from two options: Immunisation history and international COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

The second one is the document you’ll need to travel overseas.

3. Input your passport details

Although Medicare already has your COVID vaccination history, it doesn’t have your passport details.

It will ask you to fill in your full legal name, passport number and expiry date.

You can now save the PDF and even print it out.

If you lose it, you can always generate a new one at a later date.

Here is what it looks like 👇 pic.twitter.com/6b4R7BIXeq — Stuart Robert MP (@stuartrobertmp) October 17, 2021

Is that all?

For now, yes.

Employment Minister Stuart Robert claims the certificate will work in up to 145 countries, however it’s ultimately up to each country to set their own entry requirements.

Before setting off overseas, always double check to see what documents you might need to present at the airport when you land.