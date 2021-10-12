Life Travel That’d be Bonza: New airline to take off in Australia
Updated:
Live

That’d be Bonza: New airline to take off in Australia

bonza airline australia
Bonza expects to take to Australian skies in 2022. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Australia will get a new domestic airline from early next year when Bonza expects to take to the skies, taking advantage of an expected boom in air travel in a post-pandemic world.

Bonza, which is backed by a US investment firm and headed by ex-Virgin Blue executive Tim Jordan, is promising “ultra low prices” to travel around the country in 2022.

“Bonza’s mission is to encourage more travel by providing more choices and ultra-low fares, particularly into leisure destinations where travel is now often limited to connections via major cities,” CEO and founder Mr Jordan said.

Bonza’s ambition is broad but it appears there will be a focus on regional communities, with new routes in the wings.

Mr Jordan has more than 25 years of experience in the aviation industry and recently was managing director of FlyArystan, the first low-cost carrier in Central Asia.

US investment firm 777 Partners is backing Bonza, which – subject to regulatory approval – expects to launch services in early 2022 with Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

“We see huge potential in the Australian market to deliver the benefits and options that an independent low fare airline brings,” 777 Partners managing partner Josh Wander said in a statement.

Bonza will sport white and purple livery on its aircraft and plans to base its headquarters in regional Australia, with the exact location yet to be revealed.

Topics:

Bonza Travel
Follow Us

Live News

car loans
How Australians can save money on their car loans
new gold mountain
‘Ground-breaking’: Alyssa Sutherland shines light on British rule and Chinese in gold-rush drama
Paul Bongiorno: Hot air and slogans are masking a government falling apart
Greg Hunt
‘World first’ children’s mental health reforms to fix ‘fragmented’ system
Why the role of Australian company director is the world’s ‘safest electoral office’
Shops in NSW are now open to fully-vaccinated adults.
With NSW opening up again, retailers and staff are bracing to deal with angry anti-vaxxers