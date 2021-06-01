Life Travel Court upholds pandemic ban on overseas travel

Court upholds pandemic ban on overseas travel

border ban federal court
Since March 2020, Australians wanting to head overseas have required a federal government exemption.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A bid to overturn Health Minister Greg Hunt’s ban on Australians travelling overseas has been dismissed by the Full Court of the Federal Court.

Lobby group LibertyWorks had argued the restriction, imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, was invalid and unduly impinged on individual rights.

Apart from the recent opening of the New Zealand travel bubble, people seeking to travel overseas have since March 2020 had to get a special exemption from the Department of Home Affairs.

The think-tank challenged the ban after one of its employees could not get an exemption to travel in late 2020.

But the case was dismissed by the court on Tuesday.

LibertyWorks was also ordered to pay the federal government’s costs.

Section 477 and 478 of the biosecurity act allows the health minister to require or direct people to follow certain biosecurity measures once a pandemic has been declared.

Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue QC, representing the Commonwealth, told the court on May 5 that upholding LibertyWorks’ case would scupper the ability of the federal government to order people to wear masks, do contact tracing or keep people out of aged care homes.

He noted the health minister was restricted in imposing requirements on a specific person in a way that could identify them.

But the determination restricting outbound travel “does not single out” particular people, Mr Donaghue said.

The court is expected to publish its written reasons later on Tuesday.

-AAP

Topics:

Coronavirus Greg Hunt
Follow Us

Trending Now

China announces three-child policy – but is it too little too late?
The pub with no beer is for sale
Original Pub With No Beer for sale, now with plenty of amber liquid
Australia’s five biggest cities on course for double-digit house price growth
Scott Morrison's pandemic plan is to not lose political face
Paul Bongiorno: The Morrison government is losing the race against a fast-mutating pandemic
More government spending delivered cleverly could hasten Australia's lengthy return to normal.
Michael Pascoe: ‘Desperation’ joins ‘fear and greed’ as sharemarket hits record high
melbourne lockdown
Victoria’s COVID outbreak climbs amid lockdown speculation