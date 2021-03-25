Life Travel The happiest place in the world isn’t Disneyland – it’s Finland. Again
Updated:

The happiest place in the world isn’t Disneyland – it’s Finland. Again

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

It’s good to be a Fin, apparently, as the country claims the top spot in the World Happiness Ranking for the fourth year running.

Finland was followed in the top five by Iceland, Denmark, Switzerland and the Netherlands, proving that temperature bares no impact on a person’s joy.

Australia ranked 12th, unchanged from the previous year.

The annual poll, collated through data and interviews, obviously had a major change this year (psst, the global pandemic), meaning its researchers weren’t able to visit the countries to chat to citizens face-to-face.

“We need urgently to learn from COVID-19,” report co-editor Jeffrey Sachs said, director of the Centre for Sustainable Development at Columbia University.

“The pandemic reminds us of our global environmental threats, the urgent need to cooperate, and the difficulties of achieving cooperation in each country and globally.”

Normally, the research evaluates GDP, life expectancy, generosity, social support, freedom and corruption income to create its rankings.

But this year, researchers focused on examining each country’s relationship between wellbeing and COVID-19.

That’s how Finland came to be the top (again).

The country has a high level of mutual trust, researchers said, meaning its citizens trusted the government was handling the growing pandemic appropriately.

World’s happiest countries 2021
1. Finland
2. Iceland
3. Denmark
4. Switzerland
5. Netherlands
6. Sweden
7. Germany
8. Norway
9. New Zealand
10. Austria
11. Israel
12. Australia
13. Ireland
14. United States
15. Canada
16. Czech Republic
17. Belgium
18. United Kingdom
19. China
20. France

Follow Us

Trending Now

zara tindall baby boy
Queen’s granddaughter gives birth to son in dramatic delivery
Pete Evans visits Craig Kelly in Parliament House to chat about the constitution
North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectiles’
Arts sector offered an extra $135 million in funding
missing man boat dog
Search ends with body found after boat left circling off WA coast with dog on board
ever given suez canal
Massive container ship stuck in Suez Canal could take days to free
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video