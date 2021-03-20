The federal government’s $1.2 billion travel subsidy program is promising 800,000 half-priced domestic airfares – but with so many destinations to choose from, where will you go?

Flight routes across 13 selected regions, excluding most major capital cities, will be available from Virgin, Jetstar, Qantas and some regional operators.

The tickets will be available for purchase between April 1 and the end of July, with nominated travel period ending at in late September.

Sit back and relax, and look forward to your next Australian adventure.

Daydream Island, Whitsundays, Queensland

Everywhere you go in the Whitsundays will feel like you’ve stepped into a real-life postcard.

Daydream Island is one of the small islands that makes up the Whitsundays, and is the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

If scuba diving, snorkelling, or just relaxing on the white sandy beach with a good book sounds like your ideal holiday, the Daydream Island resort is the place for you.

Stillwater Seven, Launceston, Tasmania

Where some people enjoy long beach days and cocktails by the pool, others require incredible food and access to one of the best breweries in the country.

If you’re the latter, Launceston is the place for you.

Stillwater Seven, initially one of the best dining experiences on offer in Launceston, now offers accommodation.

Anticipate modern interiors, mood lighting and delicious food, all while overlooking breathtaking views of the water.

It’s also a 10-minute walk (or four-minute drive) from the James Boag Brewery, which offers its own unique experience.

Pink Hotel, Coolangatta, Queensland

Are you looking for a more arty escape?

As far as Instagram-worthy hotels go, you can’t go past the Pink Hotel in Coolangatta, Queensland.

Let your inner Elle Woods out at this retro space situated close to a number of art spaces and galleries.

While you’re in the area, wander down to the Tweed Regional Art Gallery and the Margaret Olley Art Centre.

You can also visit the M-Arts precinct on the banks of the Tweed River in Murwillumbah, which is just 30 minutes away.

Daintree Ecolodge, Daintree, Tropical North Queensland

Perhaps you’re looking for a more immersive nature retreat where you can leave the phones at home.

This is the closest you’ll find to a luxury treehouse.

Wildlife and delicious food abound when you stay in the Daintree rainforest, and with scenic forest hikes and the picturesque Mossman Gorge close-by, what more could a nature lover want?

Those looking for the best of both worlds can enjoy a little pampering at the onsite wellness spa.

Longitude 131, Uluru-Kata Tjuta, Northern Territory

Uluru is one of the most impressive and spiritual places in the country, a must-see for all Australians.

There’s plenty to do and see in the region, including the Uluru sunrise base-walk, the sunset viewing area, educational tours, and the unforgettable scenery at Kata Tjuta (also known as the Olgas).

And while many trips to the Red Centre involve camping, you can leave your sleeping bag and tent at home and opt to stay at Longitude 131.

With direct views of Uluru, you won’t find a more delightful desert experience.

Spicers Tamarind, Sunshine Coast, Queensland

After a year of varying lockdowns and working from home, it’s time to get reacquainted with nature.

Located in Maleny, just 45 minutes from the Sunshine Coast, this retreat promises “rainforest fringed luxury, infused with the seductive spices of Asia”, and even has its own spa available to guests.

Other attractions in the area include the Gardners Falls, McCarthy’s Lookout, Maleny Botanic Gardens and Bird World.

Cable Beach Club, Broome, Western Australia

Golf lovers (and camel enthusiasts), rejoice!

Broome, one of Western Australia’s smaller cities, offers a great escape from cluttered and busy city living.

Cable Beach Club, located in The Kimberly, offers a golf course, sunset camel rides, delicious dining and beautiful beaches.

Looks like it’s just another day in WA!

Lizard Island, Great Barrier Reef, Queensland

Looking for some much-needed time away from the kids? What about an adults-only escape?

The Great Barrier Reef, one of the seven natural wonders of the world, boasts spectacular views, underwater experiences and relaxing white-sand beaches.

Lizard Island, once referred to by actor Kate Hudson as “the most romantic place on earth”, usually only allows children during school holidays.

If a kid-free holiday doesn’t sound appealing enough, how does a sunset cheese-and-wine cruise sound?

Lorne Bush House Cottages, Lorne, Victoria

Lorne is a holiday-favourite for Melburnians and residents of Geelong alike.

Located just an hour from Avalon Airport, Lorne is perfect for those seeking the perfect mix of vibrant, blue-water beaches and luscious, green bushland.

The Bush Cottages and Eco Retreats is smack-bang between both, situated between the Otway Ranges and the refreshing Loutit Bay.

Beach Cabins Merimbula, Merimbula, New South Wales

If you’re looking for something a little more low-key, you can always set your sights on Merimbula.

The Beach Cabins in quaint Merimbula offer charming beachside views and fun underwater experiences.

Located on the the sparkling Sapphire Coast, close to Magic Mountain amusement park, a stay in Merimbula is perfect for couples and young families.