Qantas revives ‘mystery flights’ as Australia’s international border closures extended

Australia’s international borders will remain shut until at least the middle of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean all travel is off the cards.

The nation’s international borders were first closed a year ago, and will remain so until at least June 17, the government confirmed on Wednesday.

Last week, Qantas announced that it would push back its launch date for resuming international flights from July to October 31, in line with the government’s stated deadline for the completion of its coronavirus vaccine rollout.

For sightseers unwilling to wait that long to get aboard the Flying Kangaroo, the airline announced on Wednesday that it will be reviving ‘mystery flights’ for a ‘limited time only’.

It follows the success of the airline’s scenic ‘flight to nowhere‘, which made international headlines after selling out in just 10 minutes in September.

Qantas last offered ‘mystery flights’ in the 1990s, but the 2021 version will come ‘with a twist’, the airline said in a statement.