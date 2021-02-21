Jetliner’s exploding engine pelts US town with barrage of debris

A flight in the United States bound for Honolulu has landed safely in Denver despite one of its engines failing, scattering debris over a nearby Colorado town.

United Airlines said there were no reported injuries on Flight 328, which had 231 passengers and 10 crew on board.

It landed 30 minutes after take-off.

Police in Broomfield posted photos of pieces of debris from the Boeing 777-200 aircraft, but there were no immediate reports of any injuries on the ground.

I saw an explosion on this low flying aircraft over @broomfield about 45 minutes ago. Debris fell from the plane and left a black cloud of smoke. The plane continued on. Any new on if this plane landed safely? @BroomfieldPD @NMFirePIO @9NEWS @KyleClark pic.twitter.com/paMCdiuWMN — Tyler Thal (@tgthal) February 20, 2021

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would investigate.

The images posted by the police department appeared to show large pieces of debris, including an engine casing from the plane, scattered outside a home and on a playing field.

A video on social media showed a cloud of black smoke being left by a plane.

“Something blew up,” a man on the video can be heard saying.

Passengers recounted a terrifying ordeal that began to unfold shortly after the plane full of holidaymakers took off.

The aircraft was almost at cruising altitude and the captain was making an announcement over the intercom when a large explosion rocked the cabin, accompanied by a bright flash.

“The plane started shaking violently, and we lost altitude and we started going down,” said David Delucia, who was sitting directly across the aisle from the side with the failed engine.

“When it initially happened, I thought we were done. I thought we were going down.”

Mr Delucia and his wife took their wallets containing their driver’s licenses and put them in their pockets so that “in case we did go down, we could be ID’d.”

On the ground, witnesses also heard the explosion and were scared for those on board.

Local resident Tyler Thal said he was out for a walk with his family when he noticed a large commercial plane flying unusually low and took out his phone to film it.

“While I was looking at it, I saw an explosion and then the cloud of smoke and some debris falling from it,” Mr Thal said.

“It was just like a speck in the sky, and as I’m watching that, I’m telling my family what I just saw and then we heard the explosion.

“The plane just kind of continued on, and we didn’t see it after that.”

Kirby Klements was inside his house with his wife when they heard a huge booming sound.

A few seconds later, the couple saw a massive piece of debris fly past their window and into the bed of Mr Klements’ truck, crushing the cab and pushing the vehicle into the dirt.

’Like ash‘

He estimated the circular engine cowling at 4.5 metres in diameter.

Fine pieces of the fibreglass insulation used in the airplane engine fell from the sky “like ash” for about 10 minutes, he said, and several large chunks of insulation landed in his backyard.

“If it had been 10 feet (3m) different, it would have landed right on top of the house,” Mr Klements said.

“And if anyone had been in the truck, they would have been dead.”

As authorities investigated, aviation safety experts said the plane appeared to have suffered an uncontained and catastrophic engine failure.

–ABC/wires