Life Travel Qantas plans US, UK flights for July, subject to borders, vaccines
Updated:

Qantas plans US, UK flights for July, subject to borders, vaccines

Qantas has opened bookings for travel to America and the UK in mid-2020. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Qantas has brought forward international ticket sales for destinations including the US and UK despite growing coronavirus rates overseas.

In October the airline giant’s chief executive Alan Joyce foreshadowed flights were unlikely to resume before the end of 2021, but as vaccines roll out overseas tickets have gone on sale for as early as July this year.

A company spokesperson told ABC the expectation was that international travel would begin to resume by June.

“As you can imagine, the restart of international flying will be subject to vaccine rollouts and borders reopening,” the spokesperson said.

Qantas boss Alan Joyce is optimistic about international flights resuming by June. Photo: Getty

The airline had earlier flagged a resumption of flights to Asia from March, but those plans have reportedly been pushed back to July, in line with UK and US flight plans.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said while ticket sales are a commercial decision for airlines, it’s for the government to decide when international travel resumes.

“International borders will be reopened when international arrivals do not pose a risk to Australians,” Mr McCormack said in a statement on Tuesday.

The government is working on travel arrangements between countries with low community infections, including New Zealand, he said.

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

Already ditched your 2021 health goals? Here’s how to make them stick
Vaccine doses will be delivered to Australia two months before first jabs
PM says Australia has no problems with Assange heading home
Chaos ahead as Donald Trump tries everything to fight election results
Australian politics 2021
These will be the big Auspol fights to look forward to in 2021
never walk alone coronavirus radio
Gerry Marsden gone, but he’ll never walk alone
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video