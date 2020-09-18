Would you pay $800 (or more) for a flight to nowhere?

More than 130 people in Australia have.

And, Qantas believes it’s one of the fastest-selling flights they’ve ever put on.

The airline, which has bled almost $2 billion since the pandemic began, will run a “Great Southern Land” joy flight which will depart and arrive in Sydney.

Passengers have been promised great views of Australian icons like the Great Barrier Reed and Uluru, which are off limits to many people due to border closures.

“From the sky, there are no border restrictions,” the advertisement says.

There’s no need for baggage on the seven-hour flight with no stopovers, but passengers are promised have been told they’ll also see Kata Tjuta, Byron Bay, Bondi Beach and Sydney Harbour.

Qantas says the plane will fly as low as 4000 feet at some parts of the flight to get passengers as close as possible to these landmarks.

Economy tickets were priced at $787, premium economy at $1,787 and business class was $3,787 but still the flight sold out in under 10 minutes yesterday.

“We knew this flight would be popular, but we didn’t expect it to sell out in 10 minutes,” a Qantas spokesperson said.

“It’s probably the fastest-selling flight in Qantas history.

“People clearly miss travel and the experience of flying.”

Captain David Summergreene will pilot the flight on October 10 and said he was “super stoked” to be flying again after months out of the cockpit.

“This is taking me back to the days when I learnt to fly and we were down in light aircraft very low flying around things,” he said.

“To be able to take an aircraft like this and do the same thing … will be absolutely fantastic.”

Airlines look for creative stimulus

Over the last month Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has been vocal in his opposition to blanket state border closures and accused leaders of being driven by politics and not health advice.

Mr Joyce has made pointed comments directed at the Premiers of Tasmania and Queensland who have said their state’s borders were unlikely to open until December or after Christmas.

Qantas says demand for domestic travel is high and last week the airline started a petition calling on state leaders to ease domestic travel restrictions or risk a lot of business failures.

The petition has already been signed by 40,000 people ahead of today’ national cabinet meeting which will discuss the definition of “hotspot” for the purpose of border closures.