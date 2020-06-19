Jetstar offers $19 flights to get Aussies back into skies

Jetstar has announced cut-price airfares and Qantas will give frequent flyers extra points to get Australians flying as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Jetstar is offering 10,000 one-way fares for $19 on 22 routes, including Melbourne to Sydney, Sydney to Gold Coast, Melbourne to Ballina, Brisbane to Whitsunday Coast and Adelaide to Cairns.

Other routes have also been discounted but not to the same extent.

Qantas is offering triple points for frequent flyers on all routes as part of a plan to reboot domestic air travel.

Customers of both airlines will also be given more flexibility to change fight dates without being hit with fees.

Qantas Group chief executive Alan Joyce said almost 400,000 seats had been sold on Qantas and Jetstar’s domestic networks in the past two weeks, after some state borders opened.

He hoped the sale and points offers would further boost that and help tourism operators get back on their feet.

Qantas and Jetstar will continue to reintroduce flights across their domestic network, in line with demand and the easing of border restrictions.

The domestic sale comes after Qantas announced it would cancel international flights until late October, except to New Zealand.

-AAP