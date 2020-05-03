Sir Michael Palin has encouraged people to embrace learning about their own country in the future as the coronavirus pandemic restricts foreign travel.

The Monty Python star, 76, suggested that until a COVID-19 vaccine was found, people would not be jumping on planes to holiday around the world.

He argued that the UK contained “wonderful places and different landscapes” for travellers to explore.

The travel writer and TV presenter was asked on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday how people might cope with being able to travel less in the future.

"There are a great number of of people in their 70’s who are very active… can contribute" to the UK’s recovery Actor Sir Michael Palin tells #Marr it would be “unfair” if the government told all over-70’s to stay indoors for 12 weeks due to #Covid_19https://t.co/MQIuDzu6ko pic.twitter.com/7IWm7Dg8dI — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) May 3, 2020

Sir Michael said: “I think you can travel less and travel better. If we have to be confined to travelling in the UK, it’s not a bad place to travel.

“There are all sorts of wonderful places and different landscapes and different sort of atmospheres – northern Scotland, Cornwall.

“Go to places and learn more about them. Enjoy them more. Find out more about your own country.

“Because I think it’s going to be very difficult for people right across the world to actually travel again as they did before.

“Until we find a vaccine, nobody is going to pack people in aeroplanes.

“There are going to be no cheap and cheerful flights around the world.

“It’s going to be very, very difficult to see the rest of the world, so I think narrow your horizons is not necessarily a bad thing.

“Look more carefully, look more thoroughly, learn to enjoy your own country.”

Under current government guidance, all British nationals are advised against all but essential international travel, with the nation still under its coronavirus lockdown.

Many other countries have issued similar guidance.

-AAP