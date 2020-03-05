Australia’s ‘favourite’ town revealed – now tell us yours

Australia’s favourite town for 2020 has been revealed, as new research reveals Aussies are rallying around their country following a devastating season of natural disasters.
Booking site Wotif uses trending data to determine the top 10 favourite towns for the coming 12 months – last year’s winner was the idyllic Victorian coastal town of Port Fairy.
(Obviously, we’re not going to tell you this year’s winner just yet. You’ll have to scroll all the way to the bottom for that tidbit. You can also vote in our poll and tell us if Wotif got it right.)
The site also surveyed 1000-plus travellers last month about their future travel plans – finding a lot of Australians are prioritising exploring their own backyards rather than heading overseas.
It’s not just because it’s a beautiful country.
According to the survey results, we’re keen to support those who have been hit hard by the summer’s bushfires, with a third of travellers purposefully planning a trip to an affected region.
In total, Wotif estimates 12.6 million Australians will embark on a domestic vacation this year – up about 40 per cent from 2019.
Last year, there was $77.5 billion spent on domestic tourism, so that’s a fair indication of the support heading for our regions.
So without further adieu, here’s the top 10 Australian towns for 2020 – according to Wotif. Disagree? Keep scrolling to tell us your thoughts.
10. Maroochydore, Queensland
Sea, sand and a whole lot of culture on the Sunshine Coast. There’s a fair bit to love about Maroochydore.
9. Margaret River, Western Australia
Come for the wine, and stay for the views. Yes, the wine is great – but the region is also home to thriving forests, undulating rivers and some pretty gnarly surf breaks.
It's amazing what you can pack into two days down south – ⛵ Bay hopping in a glorious yacht and climbing Castle Rock 🍻 Cruising in the kombi up to Eagle Bay Brewing Co 🏄♂️ A quick surf check at Conto's Cliffs and a photo with friends ⚓ Then down to Augusta to cruise the Blackwood in a house boat and climb Cape Leeuwin Lighthouse These are just some of the highlights captured by 📸 Matt Deakin aka @from.miles.away on the #Instameet last month. If you want to recreate the fun check out some of these fantastic experiences yourself; @sailingcharterswa offer amazing cruises along the coast from Dunsborough to Eagle Bay. @kustekombis for wine tours and weddings in the coolest kombi around. @eaglebaybrewingco for chilled out summer hangs on the lawn. @blackwoodriverhouseboats for relaxing holidays on the beautiful Blackwood. @capeleeuwinlighthouse for maritime history and a view of where two oceans meet 👌
8. Katoomba, New South Wales
The endearingly unique town of Katoomba is the beating heart of the Blue Mountains. In summer, it’s sunny and warm and its nearby waterfalls are oh so enticing. In winter, it takes on a special kind of a misty magic. And it even snows sometimes.
7. Albany, Western Australia
It’s the West’s oldest European settlement but it’s still got plenty to discover. Get your dose of history and finish it off with a dip at the bountiful beaches.
Having a hoot exploring all of these beautiful beaches surrounding Albany 🙌🏼✨
6. Port Fairy, Victoria
Last year’s winner, and it’s easy to see why. Again – beautiful beaches backed up by a thriving arts and culture community. Ask yourself, why haven’t you visited Port Fairy yet?
BIKES FOR HIRE 🚲🚲 Cruise around and enjoy the nature of Griffiths island, the rail trail, or even just the historic town of Port Fairy on 2 wheels. 🌾🌼🌿 . . Hire Includes helmets, bike lock, bar bag, & a local map ! 🗺️ . . 1-4 Hours = $20 4-7 Hours = $30 . . Pick up & Return @ The Port Fairy & Region Visitor Information Centre
5. Cairns, Queensland
We’re getting to the pointy end now. Seriously, the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest? Add in the fact that you can island hop and you’ve got yourself a triple threat.
4. Batemans Bay, New South Wales
Want fresh seafood? You’ve gotta hit up Batemans Bay. You’ll be rolling home. If you can stand up after dinner, there’s also a tonne of water sports to get the blood pumping.
JJs Squid Salad for Lunch 😋 #views #sweetchilli #squid #jjsatthemarina #delicious
3. Airlie Beach, Queensland
Probably the best-known spot in the Whitsundays – and for good reason – Airlie Beach is paradise personified. Even the name sounds relaxing.
Let’s sail away ⚓️ Thank you @ladyenidsailing for this unforgettable trip. Love this place 🤍🌊
2. Mackay, Queensland
Mackay topped this list back in 2018, and its No.2 slot shows it’s never far from Australian travellers’ hearts. It’s smack bang on the Queensland coastline and is peak nature, backed up by a smorgasbord of activities. Ideal family holiday material right here.
Head west of Mackay to the historic township of Mount Britton for a fascinating insight into our region's heritage. There's also kilometres of walking tracks to enjoy! 🚶♀️🚶♂️ Photo credit: @outdoorhobbits #meetmackayregion #thisisqueensland #seeaustralia #instagram #holidays #wildlife #mackay #mackaypride #nature #queensland #photography #mackayliving #lovethereef #travel #tourism #travelgram #instagood #australia #greatbarrierreef #beautifulonedayperfectthenext @Queensland @Australia #hiking #mountbritton #isaac #ourisaac #homevalenationalpark #qldparks #summer #kids #holidayingwithkids #heritage
The winner – Coffs Harbour, New South Wales
Australia loves its big things, and Coffs is arguably home to the best – the Big Banana.
Visit @501scg for some exciting news about This Sunday! 😲😲😲
Coffs Harbour is halfway between Sydney and Brisbane and it’s beaches, it’s rainforests, it’s wine territory and it’s adventure. It also has a rich indigenous spirit – home to the Gumbaynggirr people, whose connection to land you can gain an insight into through walking trails and cultural centres.
And now – it’s your turn. Use our poll to tell us your favourite from the above list – or throw in a wildcard! Surprise us! It’s up to you.