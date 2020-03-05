Australia’s ‘favourite’ town revealed – now tell us yours

Australia’s favourite town for 2020 has been revealed, as new research reveals Aussies are rallying around their country following a devastating season of natural disasters.

Booking site Wotif uses trending data to determine the top 10 favourite towns for the coming 12 months – last year’s winner was the idyllic Victorian coastal town of Port Fairy.

(Obviously, we’re not going to tell you this year’s winner just yet. You’ll have to scroll all the way to the bottom for that tidbit. You can also vote in our poll and tell us if Wotif got it right.)

The site also surveyed 1000-plus travellers last month about their future travel plans – finding a lot of Australians are prioritising exploring their own backyards rather than heading overseas.

It’s not just because it’s a beautiful country.

According to the survey results, we’re keen to support those who have been hit hard by the summer’s bushfires, with a third of travellers purposefully planning a trip to an affected region.

In total, Wotif estimates 12.6 million Australians will embark on a domestic vacation this year – up about 40 per cent from 2019.

Last year, there was $77.5 billion spent on domestic tourism, so that’s a fair indication of the support heading for our regions.

So without further adieu, here’s the top 10 Australian towns for 2020 – according to Wotif. Disagree? Keep scrolling to tell us your thoughts.

10. Maroochydore, Queensland

Sea, sand and a whole lot of culture on the Sunshine Coast. There’s a fair bit to love about Maroochydore.

9. Margaret River, Western Australia

Come for the wine, and stay for the views. Yes, the wine is great – but the region is also home to thriving forests, undulating rivers and some pretty gnarly surf breaks.

8. Katoomba, New South Wales

The endearingly unique town of Katoomba is the beating heart of the Blue Mountains. In summer, it’s sunny and warm and its nearby waterfalls are oh so enticing. In winter, it takes on a special kind of a misty magic. And it even snows sometimes.

7. Albany, Western Australia

It’s the West’s oldest European settlement but it’s still got plenty to discover. Get your dose of history and finish it off with a dip at the bountiful beaches.

6. Port Fairy, Victoria

Last year’s winner, and it’s easy to see why. Again – beautiful beaches backed up by a thriving arts and culture community. Ask yourself, why haven’t you visited Port Fairy yet?

5. Cairns, Queensland

We’re getting to the pointy end now. Seriously, the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest? Add in the fact that you can island hop and you’ve got yourself a triple threat.

4. Batemans Bay, New South Wales

Want fresh seafood? You’ve gotta hit up Batemans Bay. You’ll be rolling home. If you can stand up after dinner, there’s also a tonne of water sports to get the blood pumping.

3. Airlie Beach, Queensland

Probably the best-known spot in the Whitsundays – and for good reason – Airlie Beach is paradise personified. Even the name sounds relaxing.

2. Mackay, Queensland

Mackay topped this list back in 2018, and its No.2 slot shows it’s never far from Australian travellers’ hearts. It’s smack bang on the Queensland coastline and is peak nature, backed up by a smorgasbord of activities. Ideal family holiday material right here.

The winner – Coffs Harbour, New South Wales

Australia loves its big things, and Coffs is arguably home to the best – the Big Banana.

Coffs Harbour is halfway between Sydney and Brisbane and it’s beaches, it’s rainforests, it’s wine territory and it’s adventure. It also has a rich indigenous spirit – home to the Gumbaynggirr people, whose connection to land you can gain an insight into through walking trails and cultural centres.

And now – it’s your turn. Use our poll to tell us your favourite from the above list – or throw in a wildcard! Surprise us! It’s up to you.