Australians are increasingly turning to their own backyards for holidays, choosing destinations and experiences rich in natural beauty and gourmet produce.
Tourism Australia’s latest report into the market shows a 5.7 per cent year-on-year increase in Australians trekking down the road for their breaks. Last year, there were 48.5 million visitor more nights spent in regional areas than in 2015.
What’s driving the trend? Tourism Australia says there’s a hunger from younger travellers for down-to-earth experiences.
“With millennials being the next wave of travellers, their intense global demand for travel experiences that resonate on a deeper emotional level is also driving travel brands to develop product that is more adventurous, more personalised, and more attuned to local culture; inspiring consumers toward a path of self-discovery,” the report says.
It’s a trend Marlon Law tapped into six years ago when he launched Riparide – a share-economy travel platform that focuses on unique properties and experiences, in regional Australia.
This solar-powered, luxury floating villa is located just metres from the shore of Sydney’s Palm Beach. Explore private beaches with your very own tender, enjoy gourmet meals and world-classes wine from the open cellar. Lilypad Palm Beach sleeps 2 people and costs from $1,650 per night. Follow the link in our bio to book this unique adventure. 😁🌊⠀⠀ -⠀⠀ 🚒 Riparide will donate 100% of customer service fees for bookings made during January to @nswrfs and the @cfavic. #LiveFully #exploreyourbackyard
Mr Law said his hope for the company is to be a way for people to unplug, relax and reconnect with nature.
“We position our regional backyards as places for short-escapes to slow down, disconnect and find fulfilling moments,” he told The New Daily.
“We highlight the stunning natural wonders, wide-open spaces, exciting activities, soul-warming food and wine, scenic drives, fewer crowds and unique adventures all within easy reach for a short city escape.”
"It was everything we needed after the hustle and bustle of a long week in the city." Riparide Story 'Laid-back Lillypad' by @mallia__, featuring The Lily Pad Vintage Caravan.⠀ -⠀ 🏕️ Lily Pad Vintage Caravan is located in Torquay, Great Ocean Road, VIC, it sleeps 3 people, is pet-friendly and costs from $95 per night. Follow the link in our bio to book via Daniel's story.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🌊 Explore Your Backyard. #Livefully #Riparide
Mr Law started the company in his home state of Victoria, and just last year expanded into New South Wales.
Within five years, he predicts it will be a global booking platform.
The first Riparide listings were varied, from a tipi at Bells Beach, to a Kombi Camper for road trips to a hand-built Loft near Wilson Prom. And the offerings have only grown.
It’s not just cottages and country homes available to rent through the platform – there’s glamping in yurts, renovated vintage caravans, eco homes, tree houses. Oh, and plenty of outdoor baths.
"Our first priority was to test the two outdoor baths. The perfect temperature to cool off in and crack a bottle of red." Riparide Story 'Embracing Summer' by @patcorden, featuring 'Leura Log Cabin'.⠀ -⠀ 🏡 Leura Log Cabin is located in Warracknabeal, Grampians, VIC, it sleeps 2 people and costs from $150 per night. Follow the link in our bio to book via Pat's story. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🌲 Explore Your Backyard. #Livefully #Riparide⠀
In Victoria’s Otways region, there’s a 1930s steam train cottage that’s been converted into a three-bedroom studio, known as Steam. The carriage was taken off the tracks in the early 1980s, before being bought for $400 and sent from Melbourne to the tiny town of Forrest, famed for its mountain bike trails.
Now it’s a noted part of the Forrest landscape – it’s known by all the locals and the surrounding towns too.
This is where Riparide introduces a feature that differentiates it from the rest of the booking platforms.
It invites guests to book an experience package, rather than just a place to stay. It does this through a travel stories feature, curated by real guests.
For example, the Steam story tracks a weekend of walking through towering forests, cruising along the Great Ocean Road and a pint or two at the nearby micro-brewery.
“The stories our storytellers share have many authentic experiences you can live out, from sound healing to finding hidden waterfalls to surprise animal encounters,” Mr Law said.
“Stories really help people to discover all the incredible experiences they can add to their escapes.”
