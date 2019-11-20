The Northern Territory might have a rock, Queensland a reef and Sydney a bridge, but it’s Tasmania’s natural wonder that has secured the state a spot on National Geographic‘s must-see list.

The publication has flown the state’s flag high in the face of other Australian destinations, awarding the Holiday Isle the prestigious prize on its list of the top 25 destinations to visit in 2020.

Travellers ready to embrace the list will see themselves seal watching in Quebec, bantering with locals in Bosnia, or trekking through Tasmania’s remote wilderness.

The top picks are divided into four categories: Culture, city, nature and adventure, with Tasmania falling into the latter category.

“Once considered a backwater, Tasmania is now one of Australia’s fastest-growing tourism destinations,” National Geographic wrote.

“Key to the appeal of Australia’s southernmost state is its raw natural beauty, which it owes largely to a combination of its remoteness (airport expansion plans are under way, but international flights are still a few years off) and the enduring green spirit of its half million or so residents.

“Swathed in 2000-year-old trees and home to real-life devils (and even “tigers,” if you believe the rumours that the officially extinct thylacine lives on), it’s the stuff outdoor adventures are made of.

“After making the trek here, visitors find that most of Tassie’s attractions are surprisingly accessible.

“It takes just four hours to drive the length of the state. No matter where you base yourself, opportunities to become immersed in nature are never far away – nearly half the state is designated national park, after all.”

The Top 25