15 things Rome taught me

Dubbed the “Michelangelo of pizza”, Gabriele Bonci is world-renowned for his take on pizza-by-the-slice, the thick, chewy base made from ancient spelt, with simple toppings such as salsiccia (sausage), zucchini, eggplant, and buffalo di mozzarella. Beloved by the late Anthony Bourdain, the slabs of pizzas land hot on the bench, before being scissor-cut and measured by weight. So good. Via Della Meloria 43, Rome. (There’s a Bonci in Chicago too if that’s closer.) Photo: Facebook/Gabriele Bonci