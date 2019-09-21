In terms of crashing and burning, flying is the safest form of travel. Statistically, anyway.

But let’s face it, if the plane is going down, your chance of surviving and telling an exciting story to your loved ones isn’t so hot.

So there’s that.

There are plenty of other ways for a flight to go bad – let’s call them risks and dangers – but these can be overhyped too, or often go misunderstood. And sometimes they’re not true at all.

You’ll die of cancer caused by radiation from the security screening . No you won’t. A 2013 report commissioned by the American Association of Physicists in Medicine found that people absorb “less radiation from an airport X-ray backscatter scanner than they do while standing in line waiting for the scan itself,” according to a statement from the association. They found that “full-body scanners deliver a radiation dose equivalent to what a standard man receives every 1.8 minutes on the ground, or every 12 seconds during an airplane flight.” Natural sources of radiation include radon in the air, cosmic radiation from space, and the decay of potassium in the human body. However…

You’re more than 100 times likely to catch a cold on a plane than on the ground. This is an oft-quoted statistic. And it’s wrong. In fact, you’re 113 times more likely to catch a cold on a plane according to a 2004 study published in the Journal of Environmental Health Research. The dry air (which causes a drop in the production of mucus that works to sneeze out airborne pathogens) and the close proximity of hundreds of people who become smellier by the hour make it seem inevitable that we’ll catch something while en route to the other side of the world. But a neat 2018 study of passenger movement and behaviour on 10 transcontinental flights in the US cautiously concluded “there is low probability of direct transmission (of illness) to passengers not seated in close proximity to an infectious passenger”. On the other hand, the potential for international air travel to spread dangerous viruses is still being reckoned with.

A clot will develop in your leg and travel to your lungs and kill you. Deep vein thrombosis leading to pulmonary embolism: yes. it happens. Also known as “economy class syndrome” because it’s caused by sitting in the one spot, unmoving, for hours at a time. So get up and walk around and when the flight attendant urges you to return to your seat, just explain the measly leg space provided is a death trap.

You’ll die of cancer from the cosmic radiation that’s warming the coffee on your tray table. For sure, if you’re flying to Mars. and there’s no protective atmosphere to deflect cosmic rays from stars, including our sun. In that scenario, you risk cataracts, cancer and potential heart ailments. If you’re flying to London at 35,000 feet, then yes, your exposure to cosmic radiation will be higher than it is on the ground because at high altitude the air gets thinner, meaning there are fewer molecules deflecting those killer rays. Of course, there’s something romantic and space-age in a death-bed conversation that begins, “Well I guess the cosmic radiation finally got me.” And it could. But you’d have to travel a lot – 18 million miles, according to a fab explainer at The Conversation – to increase your cancer risk by 0.5 a per cent. And even then you’d have to be unlucky. But that’s cancer for you.