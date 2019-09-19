Life Travel Cracked window forces Jetstar flight into emergency diversion
Updated:

Cracked window forces Jetstar flight into emergency diversion

jetstar window crack
Flight JQ37 turned back about three hours into its flight to Denpasar. Photo: Flight Radar 24
The New Daily The New Daily @TheNewDailyAU
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A Jetstar flight bound for Bali has been forced to turn back and land in Melbourne after pilots reportedly noticed cracks in the windshield.

Flight JQ37 took off from Sydney Airport just before 5pm on Wednesday and was near Darwin when it turned back.

Reports suggest the pilots heard a crack in one of the cockpit windows about three hours into the seven-hour flight.

A Jetstar spokesperson told the Nine Network that the plane’s structure was not compromised, but the flight turned back because of “safety”.

“The captain of flight JQ37, travelling from Sydney to Denpasar, made the decision to divert the flight to Melbourne after he noticed a crack in the cockpit windscreen,” they said.

“While there was no impact to the structural integrity of the aircraft at any time, the decision was made to return to Melbourne as a precaution where the windscreen could fixed quickly, to prevent further delays.”

Melbourne was reportedly the only airport where the window could be repaired.

The airline said passengers were offered accommodation in Melbourne and new flights to Bali on Thursday. No one was injured.

The cause of the crack is not year clear.

-with agencies

Trending Now

Good bad fats
Instagram places tough restrictions on diet, surgery content
Pauline Hanson uses parliamentary privilege to accuse son’s ex of false sexual abuse claims
bank inquiry
ACCC chair Rod Sims bemoans lack of competition in banking
Donald Trump Melania Trump
Melania Trump redecorates White House before Scott Morrison’s state dinner
Online scam
Online financial scammers grabbed $4.4 million and targeted much more
Joaquin Phoenix
15 would-be awards season movie winners to watch out for