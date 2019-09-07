Spring is here – this is where to see the best blooms

Connecting us to the season and nature at its most beautiful, spring blossoms are a key event for garden and nature lovers, photographers and romantics.

Think sweeping clouds of cherry blossom, bursts of bulbs, but also golden canola fields, wildflower meadows, rhododendron gardens and jacaranda-lined streets.

With the blossom season a narrow window of opportunity, it’s important to plan in advance. In aid of that, The New Daily has compiled a list of key dates, events, top festivals and gardens across the country. Get your diary out and dust off the picnic blanket.

NSW

‘Fields of Gold’ Canola Tour Cowra (September until October 7)

Popular with photographers and three and a half hours’ drive west of Sydney.

Cost: adults $50, children aged four and over $25

Mayfield Garden Spring Festival, Oberon (October 5-27)

Bring a hat and a spare four hours to ramble through the 75-hectare, cold-climate garden.

Cost: from $15

Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, Spring Walk (mid-August to October)

Enjoy the annual display of flowering cherries, bulbs, wisteria, rhododendrons, may and more.

Cost: free

Grafton Jacaranda Festival (October 25 – November 3)

Includes art exhibitions, live music, markets, parades and more.

Cost: free entry, additional for events

ACT

TulipTop Gardens (September 14 – October 13)

Better than Floriade, the four-hectare garden comes alive with blossom, bulbs and classical music.

Cost: adults $18

Floriade (September 14 to October 13)

Includes garden-themed workshops, food, wine, markets, entertainment and over one million bulbs on displays in Commonwealth Park.

Cost: free

VICTORIA

Tesselaar Tulip Festival (September 14 – October 13)

Over a million bulbs, plus food and entertainment in the Dandenong Ranges.

Cost: adults $19-29, kids under 16 free

Dandenong Ranges Botanic Garden

The largest display of Daffodils in the Southern Hemisphere, plus rhododendrons, cherries and more across 40 hectares. For what’s in bloom when, visit the site.

Cost: free

Alowyn Gardens Yarra Valley

Enjoy the stunning wisteria arch and other blooms across the season.

Cost: adults $10, children 16 and under free

Cloudehill, Olinda

Four romantic hectares of garden to explore in the Dandenong Ranges.

Cost: adults $10, children free

QUEENSLAND

Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers (September 20-29)

Queensland’s garden city blooms with bulbs and flowering annuals (across the Botanic Gardens, Queens Park and Laurel Bank Park). There’s also food, wine, entertainment and other fun.

Cost: free admission, extra for ticketed events

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Renmark Rose Festival (October 18-27)

Explore open gardens and events in the rose capital of Australia.

Cost: $2 donation per garden

Clare Valley canola fields

Drive through fields of gold and drop into one of the many wineries in the region. According to photographers, September is the hotspot for blooms.

Adelaide Botanic Garden

Wander through the wisteria arch, rose garden, and more. Call the garden to see what’s blooming when.

Cost: free

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

WA Wildflowers (mid-late July to late October)

The state hosts a mind-boggling 12,000 wildflower species. Get on a tour, or embark on your own floral hunt. Call the local visitors centre or use the WA Visitor Centre’s Wildflower Tracker.

Kings Park Festival Perth (September 1-30)

Enjoy the wildflowers at Kings Park and Botanic Gardens, or join one of the free guided, educational walks.

Cost: free

TASMANIA

Table Cape Tulip Farm (September 26 until late October)

Located on the North-West Coast overlooking Bass Strait, the glorious 36-hectare bulb farm opens to the public every spring.

Cost: adults $12, children $2.

Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens Hobart

In spring many of the gardens 6500 species of plants, including tulips, lillies and waratahs, show their true colours.

Cost: free

Emu Valley Rhododendron Garden Burnie (September to November)

Enjoy a rainbow of more than 22,000 rhododendrons and other flowers. Pop into the annual Cherry Blossom Celebration on October 19.

Cost: adults $15 ($12 for the cherry blossom day), children enter free.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

George Brown Darwin Botanic Gardens

Check out what tropical flowers are in bloom over spring.

Cost: free