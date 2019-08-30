When you’re in the Kimberley, you’re never far from a perfect photo opportunity. From pristine beaches to incredible geological formations, this huge slice of Western Australia is a nature lover’s dream.

At roughly twice the size of Victoria, with a population of less than 40,000, there’s plenty of Kimberley wilderness for everyone.

But it can be tough for first-time visitors to know where to head first – so let’s start with the 10 most Instagram-ready corners of this last frontier.

1. A stunning natural spa

Famous for its camel rides and world-class beach, Broome is also home to this secret spot, Anastasia’s Pool.

Locals come to this pool for peace and quiet; you simply sit in the water and relax. At Gantheaume Point, just a short drive from Broome’s town centre, Anastasia’s Pool is a natural rock pool that was modified by a former lighthouse keeper for his wife, Anastasia.

2. An Insta-famous dinner

The once-a-year Sunset Long Table dinner has become a highlight of Broome’s Shinju Matsuri (pearl) Festival. Check out the pics on Instagram and you’ll see why.

For locals it’s all about great food and company, coupled with a heart-warming sunset. Why not join in? Sit with your feet in the sand and dine on elegantly-plated meals. Several social media celebrities have been spotted ‘gramming the dinner.

3. Crocs chilling in their pool

One of the must-see sites along the Kimberley’s famous Gibb River Road is Windjana Gorge, part of an ancient Devonian reef system.

With its towering limestone walls, freshwater crocodiles lying on the sandbank and flocks of chatty white cockatoos, it provides a dramatic beginning to an epic Gibb trip.

4. An oasis with a tinny thrown in

Halfway along the Gibb River Road – a bumpy 660-kilometre former cattle route – make sure you stop at the Mount Barnett Roadhouse.

Hidden down a short track behind the roadhouse, you’ll find Manning Gorge, where a shady riverbank gives way to an idyllic swimming pool. To start the walk to Manning Falls, you need to cross the creek – either swim or jump into the tinny provided by the managers.

5. Hot springs to soak in

A vast cattle station turned world-renowned resort; El Questro is a one-of-a-kind destination harbouring thermal pools, spectacular gorges and almost half a million hectares to explore.

The park has its own small township, with camping sites, an airstrip, bungalows and tented cabins – or you can book yourself into the luxurious lodge.

Don’t miss taking a short hike to Zebedee Springs, with its bath-tub-warm waters surrounded by lush palms.

6. Cutest dolphins on the planet

Have you ever seen a snubbie? David Attenborough’s documentary crew descended on Broome in 2016 to film the 170-odd snubfin dolphins living in Broome’s turquoise Roebuck Bay.

These super rare dolphins have rounded noses and a seemingly permanent smile. Jump on board a day cruise in Broome so you can flood Insta with pics of these rare, shy creatures.

7. Camels and Cable: A match made in heaven

This 22-kilometre stretch of white sand and clear water is a magnificent sight during the day, but nothing captures the essence of Broome like watching the sunset melt into the water from atop a camel at Cable Beach.

These huge sandy-hued creatures stride alongside the soft waters like giant leggy models.

8. Luxury pool time without the big price tag

It’s not often that you get the phrases “caravan park” and “world-class pool” in one sentence, but Lake Argyle Resort and Caravan Park does exactly that with its 35 metre infinity pool.

With views across Lake Argyle, this paradise is one of the Kimberley’s most Instagrammed. It’s a truly bizarre experience to see a vast freshwater lake in a desert landscape.

9. Beehive-shaped rocks

Jump on a scenic flight or hit the road to see the incredible sandstone formations of the Bungle Bungles in Purnululu National Park.

Despite having existed for about 350 million years, the orange and black striped domes were only “discovered” by the wider world in the 1980s.

Now one of the Kimberley’s best-loved attractions, the Bungle Bungles need to be seen to be believed.

10. This horizontal waterfall

If you can only drag yourself away from your Kimberley resort pool for one day, make sure it’s to see the Horizontal Falls.

The Horries are so impressive they even surprised Sir David Attenborough, who described them as “Australia’s most unusual natural wonder”. Guaranteed you’ll spend the day on your sea plane flight saying: wow, wow and wow.