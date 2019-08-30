When you’re in the Kimberley, you’re never far from a perfect photo opportunity. From pristine beaches to incredible geological formations, this huge slice of Western Australia is a nature lover’s dream.
At roughly twice the size of Victoria, with a population of less than 40,000, there’s plenty of Kimberley wilderness for everyone.
But it can be tough for first-time visitors to know where to head first – so let’s start with the 10 most Instagram-ready corners of this last frontier.
1. A stunning natural spa
Famous for its camel rides and world-class beach, Broome is also home to this secret spot, Anastasia’s Pool.
Locals come to this pool for peace and quiet; you simply sit in the water and relax. At Gantheaume Point, just a short drive from Broome’s town centre, Anastasia’s Pool is a natural rock pool that was modified by a former lighthouse keeper for his wife, Anastasia.
2. An Insta-famous dinner
The once-a-year Sunset Long Table dinner has become a highlight of Broome’s Shinju Matsuri (pearl) Festival. Check out the pics on Instagram and you’ll see why.
For locals it’s all about great food and company, coupled with a heart-warming sunset. Why not join in? Sit with your feet in the sand and dine on elegantly-plated meals. Several social media celebrities have been spotted ‘gramming the dinner.
View this post on Instagram
Second release of Sunset Long tickets go in sale next Tuesday at 10am! Get it in your diary now! These tickets will sell lout FAST!! . . . . #sunsetlongtable #cablebeach #broome #lovebroome #thisiswa #justanotherdayinwa #uniquekimberley #sobroome
A post shared by Shinju Matsuri (@shinjumatsuri) on
3. Crocs chilling in their pool
One of the must-see sites along the Kimberley’s famous Gibb River Road is Windjana Gorge, part of an ancient Devonian reef system.
With its towering limestone walls, freshwater crocodiles lying on the sandbank and flocks of chatty white cockatoos, it provides a dramatic beginning to an epic Gibb trip.
View this post on Instagram
Just a few of the simply gorge-ous swimming holes of the Gibb 🙌👌👍 📍Windjana Gorge 📍Bell Gorge 📍Manning Gorge 📍Tunnel Creek 》 》 》 》 》 》 #justanotherdayinwa #wa #australia #roadtrip #gibbriverroad #gorge #tunnelcreek #windjanagorge #bellgorge #manninggorge #thekimberley @australiasnorthwest @westernaustralia @thekimberleyaustralia @australia
A post shared by Zoe&Jake|Couple|TravellingAus (@this_wanderful_life_) on
4. An oasis with a tinny thrown in
Halfway along the Gibb River Road – a bumpy 660-kilometre former cattle route – make sure you stop at the Mount Barnett Roadhouse.
Hidden down a short track behind the roadhouse, you’ll find Manning Gorge, where a shady riverbank gives way to an idyllic swimming pool. To start the walk to Manning Falls, you need to cross the creek – either swim or jump into the tinny provided by the managers.
View this post on Instagram
Manning Gorge 🌿 You were one of our favourite places on the Gibb. Great swimming, campfires with friends, lots of laughs. The kids nailed the gorge walk and rock climbing and loved using the pulley system to get their gear from one side to another. @thehappychappys6 @us4andtheroad #manninggorge #gibbriverroad
A post shared by Kym and James (@someplace.slower) on
5. Hot springs to soak in
A vast cattle station turned world-renowned resort; El Questro is a one-of-a-kind destination harbouring thermal pools, spectacular gorges and almost half a million hectares to explore.
The park has its own small township, with camping sites, an airstrip, bungalows and tented cabins – or you can book yourself into the luxurious lodge.
Don’t miss taking a short hike to Zebedee Springs, with its bath-tub-warm waters surrounded by lush palms.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Travels Of The globe_.jpg 🌏 (@globe_.jpg) on
6. Cutest dolphins on the planet
Have you ever seen a snubbie? David Attenborough’s documentary crew descended on Broome in 2016 to film the 170-odd snubfin dolphins living in Broome’s turquoise Roebuck Bay.
These super rare dolphins have rounded noses and a seemingly permanent smile. Jump on board a day cruise in Broome so you can flood Insta with pics of these rare, shy creatures.
View this post on Instagram
Ever seen a snubfin dolphin? 😮 〰 New evidence of populations have been discovered along the Kimberley coast, thanks to a multi-million-dollar project. 🌊🏝 〰 More than 200 scientists worked over five years in collaboration with local Indigenous groups to conduct what was one of the largest marine science studies undertaken in Australia. 〰 Kelly Waples from the WA Marine Science Institution said it had given researchers an unprecedented understanding of the region's signature reefs and wildlife. 〰 📷 AAP/@ben_broady 〰 #Australia #snubfindolphin #dolphin #animals #animal #Kimberley #coast #marine #science #research #scientists #reefs #wildlife #ocean
A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews_au) on
7. Camels and Cable: A match made in heaven
This 22-kilometre stretch of white sand and clear water is a magnificent sight during the day, but nothing captures the essence of Broome like watching the sunset melt into the water from atop a camel at Cable Beach.
These huge sandy-hued creatures stride alongside the soft waters like giant leggy models.
View this post on Instagram
Some insane reflections last night… shame the camels wouldn’t walk in a straight line for me… until next time you naughty camels!!
A post shared by Abbymurrayphotography (@abbymurrayphotography) on
8. Luxury pool time without the big price tag
It’s not often that you get the phrases “caravan park” and “world-class pool” in one sentence, but Lake Argyle Resort and Caravan Park does exactly that with its 35 metre infinity pool.
With views across Lake Argyle, this paradise is one of the Kimberley’s most Instagrammed. It’s a truly bizarre experience to see a vast freshwater lake in a desert landscape.
View this post on Instagram
Those still early morning moments when you’ve got the place to yourself 💙💙💙 . . 📸 @cjmaddock
A post shared by Lake Argyle (@lakeargyle) on
9. Beehive-shaped rocks
Jump on a scenic flight or hit the road to see the incredible sandstone formations of the Bungle Bungles in Purnululu National Park.
Despite having existed for about 350 million years, the orange and black striped domes were only “discovered” by the wider world in the 1980s.
Now one of the Kimberley’s best-loved attractions, the Bungle Bungles need to be seen to be believed.
View this post on Instagram
'Eddy' With scenes like this, it's no wonder Purnululu National Park is World Heritage Listed. The eddy in the foreground is created by the tremendous amount of water that pumps down Piccaninny creek during our big monsoonal storms that we get during the wet season. Shot on the Sony a7riii, 16-35gm and Sirui W-2204 tripod. Camera settings were 1 sec expo, f/7.1, ISO 100 and kelvin 5400. We've just had 2 seats become available for our Dream Photography workshop in Norway in February and 1 seat for Iceland in January.
A post shared by Ben Broady (@ben_broady) on
10. This horizontal waterfall
If you can only drag yourself away from your Kimberley resort pool for one day, make sure it’s to see the Horizontal Falls.
The Horries are so impressive they even surprised Sir David Attenborough, who described them as “Australia’s most unusual natural wonder”. Guaranteed you’ll spend the day on your sea plane flight saying: wow, wow and wow.
View this post on Instagram
Horizontal Falls Seaplane Adventures – A multi-award-winning experience for your Horizontal Falls and Kimberley seaplane adventure. Meet face to face the friendly resident sharks as you take a refreshing swim in one of our huge shark free cages. Extend your stay on one of our overnight options on our luxury houseboat. Visit our website for details – Tours/Western Australia
A post shared by Play Stay Australia (@playstayaustralia) on