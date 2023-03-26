The increasing popularity of electric mobility vehicles like e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-skateboards can bring great benefits, but experts say there are risks and challenges that need to be urgently addressed.

There is the danger of fires and accidents due to low-quality batteries and charging systems.

In the first three months of 2023, 13 incidents were verified in Australia, resulting in 13 injuries, according to EV FireSafe, a research group focusing on electric vehicle risks.

Electric bikes and scooters are a much bigger safety risk than electric cars, they say. This is because their batteries are not subject to the same design rules, lack important safety features, and are more prone to damage.

“We’ve had (a fire) every day in March, globally,” EV FireSafe chief executive Emma Sutcliffe said.

“Light electric vehicles are coming to market very quickly, they’re typically drop-shipped out of countries like China, they’re making battery cells that are very poor quality, and they’re combining that with a very poor quality battery-management system,” she said.

Safeguards

Greg McGarvie, president of Electric Mobility Manufacturers of Australia, told TND that buyers should exercise caution when buying electric mobility vehicles.

It was important to look for the C-Tick mark on these vehicles, which indicates that they meet Australian electrical safety standards.

“If you buy something really cheap, there’s a higher risk,” he said.

“Australia does have a set of standards and electrical safety, which, when stamped on the vehicle, means that it meets the standard safety requirements.”

Proper charging practices can also significantly reduce the chances of accidents.

Dr Matthew Priestley, an associate professor at UNSW Sydney, recommends charging electric mobility vehicles outside homes where possible, using an original charger, charging only for as long as necessary, and replacing batteries if damaged or wet.

“As with any new technology, it’s always hard for regulation to catch up to it but there’s a real need for that catch-up because we run the risk of more of these accidents happening,” he said.

“People aren’t aware of what kind of charger you can use, for example, and they might go and buy a cheaper one or borrow someone else’s. No one really understands how dangerous that activity is,” Dr Priestley said.

Regulation

The rapid growth in the popularity of electric mobility vehicles has led to policy development lagging behind, Mr McGarvie said.

The gaps in regulations and urban planning pose challenges for both users and authorities, he said.

City planners and government officials should consider the future of city design as electric mobility vehicles have the potential to revolutionise urban transportation, he said.

“Moving people around on scooters, trikes, and small vehicles is more efficient, practical, and less costly. Once people know what the rules are, they’ll comply.”

Electric mobility vehicles provide a cleaner, greener alternative to traditional fossil fuel vehicles, with longer service intervals and reduced city pollution, McGarvie said.

“An electric vehicle is no different to a fossil fuel vehicle, other than it runs on a battery and electric motor, which is far simpler and more efficient. There’s 87 times more chance of having a fire in a fossil fuel vehicle,” he said.

“Buy an electric vehicle, you’ll never turn back. Because it’s such a joy to drive, so inexpensive to run, and so simple to maintain. And driven properly, very, very safe.”

