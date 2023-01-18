A leading tech expert has warned that artificial intelligence could put the livelihoods of artists in peril, after legendary Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave expressed “horror” at a computer program’s attempt to mimic one of his tunes.

Cave launched the stinging critique of a song “in the style of Nick Cave” created using computer program ChatGPT in his The Red Hand Files newsletter earlier this week.

ChatGPT is an online artificial intelligence “chatbot” program that simulates how a human might write or talk.

A fan of Cave’s, named Mark, used ChatGPT to create a song that mimicked Cave’s dark and poetic writing style.

The result was a series of AI-generated lyrics steeped in gothic imagery:

I’ve got the blood of angels, on my hands / I’ve got the fire of hell, in my eyes / I’m the king of the abyss, I’m the ruler of the dark / I’m the one that they fear, in the shadows they hark

When Mark asked what Cave thought of the song, the artist made his feelings clear.

“I understand that ChatGPT is in its infancy but perhaps that is the emerging horror of AI – that it will forever be in its infancy, as it will always have further to go, and the direction is always forward, always faster,” Cave wrote.

“It can never be rolled back, or slowed down, as it moves us toward a utopian future, maybe, or our total destruction. Who can possibly say which?

“Judging by this song ‘in the style of Nick Cave’ though, it doesn’t look good, Mark. The apocalypse is well on its way. This song sucks.”

‘Concerned about what happens’

Artists’ livelihoods were potentially threatened by software like ChatGPT, Professor Mark Gregory from Griffith University’s School of Engineering said.

“I’m concerned about what happens when companies decide to use these systems to produce music, lyrics, novels, or even articles in the style of a particular artist,” Dr Gregory said.

“At that point, you’re really taking away the artist’s ability to make a living.”

There have been reports out of the United States of students using ChatGPT to cheat, and last month an expert told TND he had observed people online successfully using ChatGPT as an academic tool.

“These artificial intelligence systems are pretty good in terms of writing essays or project work, and for many of the activities that are carried out in schools and universities,” Professor Gregory said.

“The work these systems can produce might represent a student’s work.”

It’s not all bad, though, Professor Gregory said. The technology can also be used to summarise documents in simple language, to translate text into different languages, and to respond to specific questions.

Professor Gregory said regulation safeguarding individuals’ rights needed to be considered.

“There’s definitely going to be a significant amount of investment in this area going forward.

“So the question becomes one of regulation around using these tools.

“Where should they be used or permitted? And why shouldn’t they be used or permitted?”