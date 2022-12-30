News Crime Ransomware hackers force Queensland University of Technology to shut down computer system
Ransomware hackers force Queensland University of Technology to shut down computer system

University authorities don't believe any personal data was compromised. Photo: TND
Queensland University of Technology has been hit by a cyber attack but says there’s no evidence data was stolen.

The university confirmed it is the victim of a ransomware attack, meaning criminals have demanded payment.

Its IT systems were shut down as a precaution and students have been warned the effects of the hack could be felt for weeks.

About 50,000 students are enrolled across its two Brisbane campuses.

“QUT’s main priority is to reduce the impact on student progress,” the university said in a statement.

The university will reopen as planned on January 3.

-AAP

