Apple is working on foldable devices, according to one of its biggest rivals.

Samsung executives gossiped about the prospect in a meeting with suppliers in October, writes tech blog The Elec.

Apple will release its first foldable device some time in 2024, Samsung executives said.

Samsung ‘entered the fold’ with Samsung Galaxy Fold in 2019, with the device in its fourth generation.

Samsung Galaxy Flip closely followed the Fold, released in early 2020.

But unlike Samsung, Apple’s first foldable device will probably not fall into the mobile category.

Instead, Samsung believes iPads will be the first to get the foldable treatment.

This will reportedly be a test run, with Apple to roll out the technology to its iPhones at a later date.

This is the latest in a long string of rumours about Apple’s behind-the-scenes projects, with research company CCS Insight predicting last month that Apple would start with its range of iPads.

Apple’s patent applications are a tell-tale sign that the company is taking an interest in foldable technology.

The company was granted a patent in September that mentions “self-healing” technology for devices, such as foldable smartphones.

And according to cheeky Apple leakers, Apple has already begun testing top-secret prototypes.

Taking notes

Along with Samsung, competitors Huawei and Xiaomi have foldable mobile devices.

At first glance, it might seem like Apple is late to the party. But there are a few good reasons why the tech giant may have been holding back.

By watching other companies be the first to roll out foldable devices, Apple is minimising risk to its products.

Many experts say Apple is sitting back and letting these companies do the hard work, with them grappling with the all-too-predictable teething issues presented by folding screens.

This was seen with Samsung, which eventually recalled the first-generation Galaxy Fold phone over battery and fragility-related issues.

By using the iPad as its guinea pig, Apple won’t be compromising its flagship product, while breathing new life into its iPad range.

Phase two

After the release of a foldable iPad, presumably will come a range of foldable iPhones.

iPhones have largely remained the same since first announced by late Apple founder Steve Jobs in 2007.

The company has certainly tinkered with the device over the years, introducing different unlocking capabilities (thumbprint and FaceID) as well as making the phone larger and thinner.

But doubling the phone’s screen with a foldable feature would be its biggest departure from Jobs’ vision.

There are certainly advantages to having foldable functionality on your devices, Central Queensland University associate professor Ritesh Chugh said.

“The novelty is additional screen size. Because we get two screens, [the device] can assist in multitasking, and also reduces the need for carrying multiple devices,” Dr Chugh said.

“If I have a flip phone which, when I open it, gives me a relatively large screen size, then I don’t need my phone and laptop, or my phone and iPad together. You know, it’s just one device.”

As for the people likely to first gravitate towards foldable iPhones, it will be those keen on the novelty aspect.

“I think people will just jump in for that screen size and its novelty factor,” he said.

“Foldable phones will [eventually] lead the market, but only when issues around durability, battery life, bulkiness and prices are addressed.”

Paying the price

This technology will likely cost customers, if the past is any indication.

Samsung’s first Galaxy Fold went on sale for $US1980 ($2770), making it one of the most expensive phones to hit the market at the time – and marking a significant jump from Samsung’s predecessors.

Apple’s recent iPhone launch also came with a price hike, the iPhone 14 prices start at $1339 and go up to $1899.

We’ll have to wait and see how much the foldable function will add to Apple’s price tags.

But by Dr Chugh’s assessment, Apple would be wise to keep both standard versions of the iPhone on the market, alongside foldable versions.

“They’ll be shooting themselves in the foot if they just came up with one iPhone with foldable capabilities,” he said.

“So Apple, if they do come up with a foldable phone, they will target both market segments. They’ll still continue doing what they are offering and offer an additional foldable device.”