Had it not been for then-president Richard Nixon’s decision to trim NASA’s budget, Melbourne-born Philip K. Chapman’s name would be a fixture in the history of space exploration.

Mr Chapman, who died 12 months ago at the age of 87, was slated to rocket into space in 1975 as part of the SkyLab B mission, but in 1972 the launch was aborted as a cost-saving measure.

He would have been the first foreign-born astronaut to ride an American rocket into orbit.

Now, finally, the frustrated astronaut and pioneer of orbital commerce will have his greatest wish posthumously fulfilled when some of his ashes will be taken on a memorial flight into orbit before returning safely to earth.