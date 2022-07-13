Life Tech Cyber hackers target Deakin University
Live

Cyber hackers target Deakin University

deakin university hack
About 10,000 past or present Deakin University students have been sent scam texts after a data hack. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Deakin University students have been sent scam texts after cyber hackers accessed the information of thousands of past and present students.

A university staff member’s username and password was used by a hacker on Sunday, allowing them to access information held by a third-party provider.

The hacker then used that information to send a scam text to almost 10,000 students, purporting to be from Deakin University.

Anyone who clicked on the link in the text message was taken to a form asking for details including credit card information.

The hacker also downloaded the contact details, including mobile numbers and email addresses, of 46,980 past and present Deakin students.

Deakin was able to stop any further text messages and began an investigation into the cyber attack, a statement from the university said on Wednesday.

The university has also reported the breach to the Office of the Victorian Information Commissioner.

It comes after the Australian Communication and Media Authority on Tuesday introduced rules protecting Australians from scam texts.

Telecommunication companies are now required to identify, trace and block text scams, and publish information to help their customers manage and report scams.

-AAP

Topics:

Deakin University
Follow Us

Live News

Neighbours Kylie Minogue
‘Gripping’: Kylie Minogue reunites in Ramsay St with on-screen husband Jason Donovan
Rapid Antigen Tests could become less accessible but the impact that could have is contested.
Just as COVID is surging, test accuracy has plunged. Now what?
migraine
Migraine sufferers have treatment choices – a neurologist explains options beyond pain medication
inflation
Michael Pascoe: But what if the inflation hawks are wrong …
Dancing galaxies and a dying star: Most powerful telescope captures cosmos
text
‘Whack-a-mole’: Scam text crackdown to force telcos into action