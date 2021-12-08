Google has released its annual round up of search data, and Australians have reinforced the stereotype we are a nation obsessed with sport.

We also did some DIY, kept up with the big news around the world, and lost some national heroes along the way.

Here is a breakdown of what Australians found on the internet over the past year, according to the global search engine.

Overall searches

The seven most searched topics for 2021 were all sport related, from the NBA to the Olympics.

Those were closely followed by queries about the coronavirus, cryptocurrency and Prince Philip.

1. NBA

2. AFL

3. Australia v India

4. NRL

5. Euro 2020

6. Wimbledon

7. Olympic medal tally

8. COVID NSW

9. Coinspot

10. Prince Philip

News events

The coronavirus restrictions, deaths and cases in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria dominated the news in 2021.

There was also an unexpected earthquake in Melbourne, while police renewed their search for William Tyrrell.

1. COVID NSW

2. Cleo Smith

3. Qld COVID update

4. Alec Baldwin

5. Coronavirus Victoria

6. William Tyrrell

7. Bert Newton

8. Christian Porter

9. Afghanistan

10. Melbourne earthquake

Australians

The moment four-year-old Cleo Smith was returned to her family after more than two weeks will no doubt remain part of our collective memory.

This year also ended Christian Porter’s political career and revealed new clues about the disappearance of fraudster Melissa Caddick.

1. Cleo Smith

2. Ash Barty

3. William Tyrell

4. Christian Porter

5. Nadia Bartel

6. Dominic Perrottet

7. Nick Kyrgios

8. Ariarne Titmus

9. Peter Bol

10. Melissa Caddick

Global figures

Australia is a far-flung island, but our citizens stay connected with what is happening around the world.

This year we saw plenty of high-profile tragedies, meanwhile Adele staged a comeback and Pete Davidson started dating Kim Kardashian.

1. Alec Baldwin

2. Rita Ora

3. Travis Scott

4. Kyle Rittenhouse

5. Adele

6. Naomi Osaka

7. Pete Davidson

8. Simone Biles

9. Tiger Woods

10. Emma Raducanu

Loss

As the year draws to a close, we look back and remember those we lost.

The death of the Duke of Edinburgh made a particular impact.

The nation also lost three legends of our creative industry: Vale Michael Gudinski (music), Bert Newton (television) and Carla Zampatti (fashion).

1. Prince Philip

2. Gabby Petito

3. Bert Newton

4. Brian Laundrie

5. Sean Lock

6. Michael Gudinski

7. Sarah Everard

8. Carla Zampatti

9. Helen McCrory

10. Larry King

Sport

Who knew Aussies were so interested in the National Basketball Association?

Curious. This North American basketball league was the most searched term in Australia and topped our interest in sport.

For the 2021-22 roster, there are eight Australian players in the mix.

1. NBA

2. AFL

3. Australia v India

4. NRL

5. Euro 2020

6. Wimbledon

7. Olympics

8. Australian Open

9. EPL

10. French Open

Recipes

Teach a man to fish and sure, he might catch some fish, but then what?

Australians wanted to know how to cook up a storm this year.

Here are the most searched recipes of 2021.

1. Gnocchi recipes

2. Guacamole recipe

3. Curried sausages recipe

4. Anzac biscuits recipe

5. Negroni recipe

6. Lamb shanks recipe

7. Brussels sprouts recipes

8. Minestrone recipe

9. Rocky road recipe

10. Tzatziki recipe

‘How to … ?’

Australians waited patiently to be eligible for the vaccine and once it became available, 75 per cent of us went out and got double dosed.

That drive appeared in our search results, too.

1. How to get vaccination certificate

2. How to tie a tie

3. How to deliver uber eats

4. How to buy Dogecoin

5. How to watch Olympics australia

6. How to book COVID vaccine

7. How to watch Euro 2021 in australia

8. How to link Medicare to mygov

9. How to book Pfizer vaccine

10. Million dollar vax how to enter

‘How to make … ?’ DIY queries

With plenty of time at home during 2021 for those in lockdown, it is not surprising we were searching up some do-it-yourself hacks.

Among the crafty pursuits, we wanted to know how to DIY face coverings.

1. How to make a face mask

2. How to make candles

3. How to make playdough

4. How to make a paper plane

5. How to make a chatterbox

6. How to make a website

7. How to make slime without glue

8. How to make a paper boat

9. How to make fake blood

10. How to make oxygen

Classes and lessons

Good for you Australia, from the looks of these search results many of us were looking for new hobbies, trying new things and getting creative in 2021.

Learning how to get our groove on and play an instrument are among these trends.

1. Dance classes near me

2. Swimming lessons near me

3. Driving lessons

4. Pottery classes

5. Swimming classes for kids near me

6. Art classes near me

7. Guitar lessons near me

8. Piano lessons near me

9. Zumba classes near me

10. Glass blowing classes

Meanings and definitions

Australians were looking for answers this year, we saw words being used and wondered: ‘What the heck does that mean?’

Here are the terms most of us wanted to add to our vocabulary in 2021.

1. Emancipated

2. Insurrection

3. Gaslighting

4. NAIDOC

5. NFT

6. Omicron

7. Frigid

8. Narcissist

9. ROC

10. Sedition