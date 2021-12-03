Life Tech Musk sells Tesla shares worth $1.42bn
Chief Executive Elon Musk has sold another lot of Tesla shares worth $1.42 billion. Photo: AP
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $US1.01 billion ($A1.42 billion) to meet his tax obligations related to the exercise of options to buy 2.1 million shares.

In early November, the world’s richest person tweeted that he would sell 10 per cent of his stock if users of the social media platform approved.

A majority of them agreed with the sale.

Since November 8, Mr Musk has exercised options to buy 10.7 million shares and sold 10.1 million shares for $US10.9 billion ($A15.4 billion).

Following a flurry of options exercise, Mr Musk still has an option to buy about 10 million more shares at $US6.24 ($A8.80) each, which expires in August next year.

