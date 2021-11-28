Life Tech New law will target online trolls and the social media platforms giving them free rein
Updated:
Live

New law will target online trolls and the social media platforms giving them free rein

cyber-attack-parliament
The days when anonymous snipers can say anything about anyone are coming to an end. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The Morrison government will introduce legislation this week to crackdown on abuse and bullying on social media platforms.

Under the laws, social media platforms will be forced to expose the identity of individuals who post defamatory or damaging material anonymously.

The government is seeking a complaints mechanism where, if somebody thinks that they are being defamed, bullied or attacked on social media, they will have an opportunity to demand the platform take it down.

Federal minister Anne Ruston says if the platform fails to comply, there will be a court process that would allow that person to require the platform to provide details of the identity of the abusive or defaming identity.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that a platform can shirk its responsibility,” Senator Ruston told ABC’s Insiders program on Sunday.

“I would really like to see any of these platforms stand up and say that they think it’s acceptable that they hide behind the anonymity of bots and bullies and bigots online.”

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

The Stats Guy millennials
What the typical Australian life-cycle tells us about the housing market
girt nation
Girt Nation: Passion, a little lunacy and just a dash of evil at Australia’s birth
Why were Carol Clay and Russell Hill killed? Bush gold mines could hold the answer
National Geographic
The one Australian destination included in National Geographic’s places to see in 2022
coal alan kohler
Alan Kohler: Ignore the spin, Australia already has two carbon taxes
best time to sleep
New sleep study: The best time to go to bed for your heart