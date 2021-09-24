Twitter rolls out bitcoin tips feature

Live

Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature globally and will allow bitcoin in its latest move to help creators generate an income via the platform.

After testing the feature with a small group of users in the US since May, the social network is now making it available to everyone.

The option will appear as a cash icon on profiles, which links up to several third party online payment services, including Cash App and Patreon.

Twitter said it would not take a cut from payments.

Cryptocurrency payments will also be enabled for the first time, using the Strike application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, which is currently only available to people in the US and El Salvador.

For the moment, tips will be limited to iOS, with Android set to follow soon.

“We want everyone on Twitter to have access to pathways to get paid,” Esther Crawford, Twitter’s staff product manager, said.

“Digital currencies that encourage more people to participate in the economy and help people send each other money across borders and with as little friction as possible help us get there.”

In a press briefing, the firm said it was also exploring a non-fungible token (NFT) authentication idea, which may appear as some form of stamp on people’s profiles, along with the ability to track and showcase their NFT ownership.

An NFT is a limited edition asset which is sold without any physical form via blockchain, effectively providing certification of ownership.

The tokens have been hailed as a way to sell digital artwork and assets.

