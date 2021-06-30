Australia’s internet providers have logged their best NBN speed performance ever – and consumers are the winner, as the quality gap between small, cheaper telcos and premium brands narrows.

In February, ISPs delivered between 86.8 and 99.1 per cent of advertised NBN25, NBN50, and NBN100 plan speeds during the busy evening hours of 7pm to 11pm, said the ACCC’s latest quarterly Measuring Broadband Australia (MBA) report, released on Thursday.

Simultaneously, reporting from the consumer watchdog shows performance gap between smaller and larger internet service providers (ISPs) is narrowing.

February’s results represent the best performance by providers since the reporting program began in 2018.

Optus was the top performer during busy hours, delivering 99.1 per cent of maximum plan speeds, but it was closely followed by small Australian player Exetel.

Exetel was the most-improved performer since the previous report in December, delivering 98.7 per cent of plan speeds during the busy hours.