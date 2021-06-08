Apple has continued its push to become the go-to tech brand for privacy while unveiling a host of new updates for devices.

Apple previewed beefed-up privacy controls for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey and watchOS 8 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday.

The updates are widely expected to launch to the public in September, although no date has been announced.

They include a new Mail Privacy Protection feature, designed to protect Apple’s mail app users from third parties.

The feature will enable users to hide their location and IP address, and prevent data brokers and advertisers harvesting personal information when users open marketing emails sent to them.

Apple will also rollout an ‘App Privacy Report’ feature that will allow users to see how often each app has used the permission they’ve previously granted to access their location, photos, camera, microphone and contacts during the past seven days.

The firm also announced new paid features for users of its premium iCloud+ service, including a ‘Hide My Email’ function that lets users keep their personal email address private.

The new privacy tools are the latest move from the Tim Cook-led tech giant in its ongoing campaign to establish itself as tech’s privacy leader.

The move follows the launch of ‘app tracking transparency’ tools and ‘privacy nutrition labels’ for apps in the Apple App Store.

“Privacy has been central to our work at Apple from the very beginning,” Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi said.

“Every year, we push ourselves to develop new technology to help users take more control of their data and make informed decisions about whom they share it with.

“This year’s updates include innovative features that give users deeper insights and more granular control than ever before.”

Notable new features: From iPad ‘productivity’ to FaceTime

Among the WWDC highlights was Apple’s preview of its new iPad operating system.

Apple had procrastinators in mind, unveiling ‘iPad productivity features’ for iPadOS 15 including “more intuitive multitasking”, a new Home Screen design with integrated widgets, and “a redesigned Safari experience and new tools to help users stay focused”.

FaceTime was also in focus, with Apple promising make “conversations with friends and family feel even more natural with friends and family feel even more natural” with new feature ‘SharePlay’.

SharePlay is designed to facilitate shared experiences, allowing FaceTime users to share their screens and simulataneously watch videos, shows, listen to music, and more.

For the Apple watch crowd, the firm gave a taster of new operating system watchOS 8 which includes updates to the Wallet and Home apps, a re-designed Breathe up, new Tai Chi and Pilates workout, and changes to Messages and the Photos app.

“Apple Watch is the most loved watch in the world, keeping users healthy, active and connected,” Apple’s vice president of technology Kevin Lynch said.

“With watchOS 8, we’re bringing more convenient access to places users live, work and visit with significant updates to Home and Wallet; expanding support for both physical and mental wellbeing; and enabling richer personal connections with the new Portraits face and updates to Messages.”