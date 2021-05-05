If you missed out on the top-speed broadband connection in the initial rollout, you may be eligible to join the NBN upgrades queue.

On Tuesday, NBN Co expanded the list of suburbs where eligible customers will be able to request an upgrade from fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) to the preferred fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) later this year.

The move is part of the government’s $3.5 billion push to give Australians stuck on slow internet connections access to top speeds, with 1.1 million eligible homes and businesses announced so far.

NBN upgrades flagged

While problem-plagued FTTN has been the focus of the upgrade scheme, NBN Co revealed on Tuesday that customers with fibre-to-the-curb (FTTC) connections would also be eligible for upgrades in the future.

“NBN Co is currently engaged in consultation with internet retailers to define the process by which customers living in eligible premises currently served by FTTN or FTTC will be informed that their premises is eligible to receive higher speed services,” the firm said.

“Due to the faster current capabilities of FTTC, in its consultation paper to industry, NBN Co has proposed that customers living or working in premises currently served by this technology will need to order a plan based on wholesale speed tiers of 250/25 Mbps or higher to qualify for a full fibre upgrade.”

Orders to launch in November

The FTTN upgrade scheme was first revealed in October, with Communications Minister Paul Fletcher’s announcing the government would roll out fibre ‘on demand’ to the 40 per cent of households stuck on outdated, copper-based FTTN technology, installed under the government’s ‘multi-technology-mix’ NBN.

NBN Co said the design and construction of the node to premises network upgrade program was “currently underway”, with the firm expecting to “initiate a small-scale launch that will enable the first customers to place orders with internet retailers for fibre lead-ins and higher speed services in some eligible areas from November 2021”.

“We are on track to achieve our goal of enabling around 8 million premises or up to 75 per cent of homes and businesses on the fixed line network to access NBN’s highest wholesale speed tiers, if they so choose, by 2023,” NBN Co chief executive Stephen Rue said.

The government has faced criticism for its decision to use copper-based FTTN connections across much of the network, with telco experts warning the technology was “not fit for purpose”.

But Mr Rue defended the multi-tech rollout.

“We very deliberately rolled out the National Broadband Network at pace across Australia using a range of technologies to ensure we could provide access to high speed broadband services across Australia as quickly as possible,” he said.

“We are now well underway with the next long-planned phase of the network’s evolution and development to provide more customers with access to NBN’s highest wholesale speed tiers currently available.”

How do I check if I’m eligible?

NBN Co is planning to update the functionality of its ‘Check your address’ tool by November to allow customers to check whether they are eligible for an FTTP upgrade.

For now, here is the NBN Co’s current list of suburbs and towns where eligible customers will be first in line under the upgrade scheme:

New South Wales

Announced in May 2021:

Alexandria, Albion Park, Austinmer, Balgownie, Bankstown, Barrack Heights, Barrack Point, Batemans Bay, Belmont, Bogangar, Byron Bay, Cabarita Beach, Camperdown, Charlestown, Claymore, Cordeaux Heights, Corlette, Davistown, Dubbo, East Albury, Erina, Erskineville, Ettalong Beach, Fairy Meadow, Fingal Bay, Forster, Gerringong, Glenfield Park, Glenmore Park, Gorokan, Horningsea, Hoxton Park, Hunters Hill, Huntleys Cove, Jerrabomberra, Kariong, Kellyville, Kincumber, Islington, Lake Illawarra, Maryville, Merewether Heights, Milton, Mount Annan, Mount Pleasant, Narellan, Nelson Bay, North Richmond, North Wollongong, Oak Flats, Old Bar, Prestons, Raymond Terrace, Salamander Bay, Seven Hills, Shoal Bay, Soldiers Point, St Georges Basin, Terrigal, Thirroul, Tuncurry, Tweed Heads, Ulladulla, Umina Beach, Warilla, Warners Bay, West Hoxton, Woodbine, Woolwich, Woonona, Worrigee, Woy Woy, Yattalunga.

Announced in February 2021:

Bathurst, Campbelltown, Elderslie, Maitland, Narellan, New Lambton, Orange, Singleton, Tarro.

Announced in October 2020:

Belmont North, Carramar, Castle Hill, Charlestown, Holsworthy, Liverpool, Toronto, Wetherill Park.

ACT

Announced in May 2021:

Banks, Campbell, Conder, Dickson, Gordon, Hume, Lyneham, O’Connor, Reid, Turner.

Victoria

Announced in May 2021:

Aireys Inlet, Albert Park, Alfredton, Barwon Heads, Belmont, Berwick, Caroline Springs, Cowes, Craigieburn, Deer Park (additional footprint), Delacombe, Derrimut, Echuca, Fairhaven, Geelong, Geelong West, Grovedale, Hampton Park, Hastings, Highton, Kalimna, Kangaroo Flat, Lakes Entrance, Leopold, Mernda, Mornington, Ocean Grove, Pakenham, Pearcedale, Rosebud, Sebastopol, Seymore, Somerville, Sunshine West, Tarneit, Torquay, Traralgon, Warrnambool, Waurn Ponds, West Wodonga, Wodonga.

Announced in February 2021:

Berwick South, Cranbourne, Deer Park, additional areas of Narre Warren, Sydenham.

Anounced previously in October 2020:

Lyndhurst, Narre Warren.

Queensland

Announced in May 2021:

Alexandra Headland, Andergrove, Bargara, Bayview Heights, Beaconsfield, Bellara, Bentley Park, Blacks Beach, Brinsmead, Buderim, Bulimba, Burpengary, Burpengary East, Caboolture, Caboolture South, Cannonvale, Castaways Beach, Clifton Beach, Coolangatta, Coolum Beach, Cooroibah, Craiglie, Currimundi, Dolphin Heads, Earville, Edmonton, Eimeo, Forest Lake, Freshwater, Glenella, Griffin, Heathwood, Kawungan, Kewarra Beach, Lawnton, Meridan Plains, Monoora, Mooloolaba, Manunda, Marcoola, Marcus Beach, Maroochydore, Minyama, Mooroobool, Morayfield, Mount Coolum, Mount Pleasant, Mount Sheridan, Mountain Creek, Murrumba Downs, Newtown (4350), Noosa Heads, Noosaville, Ormeau, Pacific Paradise, Pacific Pines, Parrearra, Peregian Beach, Port Douglas, Proserpine, Redlynch, Rothwell, Seventeen Mile Rocks, Stratford, Sunrise Beach, Sunshine Beach, Tewantin, Trinity Beach, Twin Waters, Upper Coomera, Urraween, Victoria Point, Warana, White Rock, Woree.

Announced previously in February 2021:

Albany Creek, Ashgrove, Bald Hills, Burleigh Heads, Ferny Hills, Robina, Townsville.

Announced previously in October 2020:

Acacia Ridge, Browns Plains, Eight Mile Plains, Oxenford.

South Australia

Andrews Farm, Ascot Park, Edwardstown, Exeter, Glanville, Grange, Largs Bay, Munno Park West, New Port, Port Adelaide, Seaton, Semaphore, Tennyson, West Lakes, Woodville West.

Announced previously in February 2021:

Elizabeth, Gepps Cross, Golden Grove, Salisbury.

Announced previously in October 2020:

Osborne.

Western Australia

Announced in May 2021:

Ascot, Balcatta, Balga, Bayswater, Beaconsfield, Beckenham, Belmont, Bentley, Bicton, Cannington, City Beach, Cloverdale, Coogee, East Cannington, East Fremantle, Fremantle, Gosnells, Hamilton Hill, Highgate, Hilton, Huntingdale, Karawara, Karrinyup, Kewdale, Maylands, Midland, Morley, Mount Lawley, Nollamara, North Fremantle, North Perth, Osborne Park, Palmyra, Redcliffe, Riverton, Rivervale, Rossmoyne, Samson, Scarborough, Shelley, South Fremantle, Southern River, Spearwood, St James, Stirling, Tuart Hill, Waikiki, Waterford, Wembley Downs, Westminster, Yokine.

Announced previously in February 2021:

Canning Vale, Girrawheen, Jandakot South, Kingsley, Wanneroo.

Announced previously in October 2020:

Cannington, Double View.

Tasmania

Announced in May 2021:

Camdale, Cooee, Devonport, Howrah, Legana, Ocean Vista, Park Grove, Paklands, Sandy Bay, Shorewell Park, Tranmere.

Northern Territory

Announced today in May 2021:

Alice Springs, Araluen, Braitling, Ciccone, Desert Springs, East Side, Gillen, Ilpara, Larapinta, Ross, Sadadeen, The Gap.