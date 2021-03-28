Authorities investigate cause of crippling federal Parliament IT disruption

Australia’s cyber authorities are working to establish what has caused a crippling IT disruption at federal Parliament that has left many of the building’s occupants without access to email across the weekend.

The government has so far stopped short of publicly describing the incident as an “attack” but has acknowledged it is impacting the Parliament’s IT system.

Sources inside government have told the ABC the attack on an external provider linked to the Department of Parliamentary Services (DPS) was not sophisticated.

One person with knowledge of the investigation says a hacker “tried so clumsily to compromise the DPS system in particular, that the system itself noticed and shut down, exactly like [it was] designed to do”.

Assistant Defence Minister Andrew Hastie has confirmed the Australian Signals Directorate is also working with DPS to investigate the issue.

“The issue relates to an external provider, and once the issue was detected the connection to government systems was cut immediately as a precaution,” Mr Hastie said.

“The Australian Cyber Security Centre has been in contact with DPS and is providing support and continuing to monitor the situation.