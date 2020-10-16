Life Tech Twitter says no sign of hack amid mass outage
Updated:

Twitter says no sign of hack amid mass outage

Twitter is investigating widespread outages. Photo: Slipa USA
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Twitter says it has no evidence of a hack or security breach after Twitter users across the globe were hit by widespread outages.

The social media giant said on Thursday it was investigating the issue but “have no evidence this outage is caused by a security breach or hack”, according to a message on the company’s programming interface, known as API.

“We’re currently investigating internal root causes and will share more soon,” the company said.

Users in US, Germany and Australia among others have been greeted with frozen timelines and error messages.

According to Downdector.com, which tracks website status, tens of thousands of people have self-reported an outage in the US and globally.

Twitter last had a major outage in February.

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

victoria virus figures
Hope for Victorians as new COVID cases plunge to just two
COVIDSafe app ignored as Victoria considers GPS coronavirus tracking
Billboard Music Awards: Musicians tell us what they really think
As Londoners banned from indoor mixing, the Queen makes her first maskless appearance
Woolworths won’t take advantage of JobMaker. Here’s where other pandemic winners stand
Anti-lockdown voice Andrew Abercrombie part of the ‘Aspen nine’
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video