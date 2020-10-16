Twitter says it has no evidence of a hack or security breach after Twitter users across the globe were hit by widespread outages.

The social media giant said on Thursday it was investigating the issue but “have no evidence this outage is caused by a security breach or hack”, according to a message on the company’s programming interface, known as API.

“We’re currently investigating internal root causes and will share more soon,” the company said.

Users in US, Germany and Australia among others have been greeted with frozen timelines and error messages.

According to Downdector.com, which tracks website status, tens of thousands of people have self-reported an outage in the US and globally.

Twitter last had a major outage in February.

-AAP