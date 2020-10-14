No charger, no headphones: What doesn’t come with Apple’s new iPhone

Apple has launched four versions of its new iPhone, all promising faster 5G connectivity.

The company hopes the iPhone 12s, which start at $A1349, will spur a wave of upgrades and keep its sales booming through to the end of 2020.

The upgraded iPhone 12 has flat sides with a flush display, similar to Apple’s iPhone 5 and a departure from rounded edges in recent years.

At Wednesday’s launch, Apple also introduced a “Mini” version for $A1199 and a “Pro” version with three cameras.

In a move that could be controversial, however, the new iPhone 12 models won’t come with a charger or headphones in the box.

According to Todd Haselton from CNBC, this is to cut down on Apple’s carbon footprint.

“It will still include a new higher-power charging cable, but not the brick you need to plug that cable into the wall. If you want the brick that plugs into the wall, you’ll have to buy it separately,” he said.

Apple has also unveiled a magnetic charger, called MagSafe, which can charge iPhones and Apple Watches at the same time.

Verizon Communications Inc CEO Hans Vestberg said the new iPhones would work with the US carriers’ “ultrawideband” 5G network, which is designed to alleviate bottlenecks in major cities such as New York and Los Angeles as well as in crowded areas such as sports stadiums.

Apple said it had tested 5G on more than 800 carriers in 30 regions worldwide.

The new phone will have a “ceramic shield” glass cover to resist cracks when dropped.

Apple also announced a HomePod Mini smart speaker that will come in white and grey, cost $A149 and be shipped starting on November 16.

The new HomePod offers features such as allowing use by multiple users in a home and sending information to car-based systems.

For example, a user can set up driving directions to a shop after asking the HomePod what time it closes.

Many of the features serve as a catch-up to similar offerings from Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google.

In September, Apple launched new watch models with blood oxygen sensors and updated its iPad models. It also rolled out a new bundle of its paid subscription services called Apple One.

The iPhone Mini costs from $1199 and will be available in Australia for pre-order on November 7. The top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max is available from the same date, and starts at $1849.

The iPhone 12 starts at $1349 and is available for pre-order on October 16. The Pro model, available from the same date, is priced from $1699.

-with AAP