High-profile Twitter accounts hacked by scammers

Several high-profile accounts on Twitter have been simultaneously hijacked, including those of Kanye West, Apple, Barack Obama, Mike Bloomberg, Joe Biden, Uber, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates, to spread a cryptocurrency scam.

Twitter took the extraordinary step of preventing at least some verified accounts from publishing messages altogether.

It was not clear whether all verified users were affected but, if so, it would have a huge impact on the platform and its users.

The offending tweets have since been deleted. Twitter said in an email that it was looking into the issue and would issue a statement shortly.

The cause of the breach on Wednesday was not immediately clear, but the scale and the scope of the problem suggested that it was not limited to a single account or service.

The scam involved a promise that users would double their money if they sent Bitcoin to a specific account.

The hacked tweet from Mr Bloomberg’s personal account, for example, said, “I am giving back to the community” and asked users to send $US1000 ($A1424) in Bitcoin to receive $US2000 back with a link to send payments.

Some of the tweets were swiftly deleted but there appeared to be a struggle to regain control of the accounts.

On billionaire Tesla chief executive Elon Musk’s account, one tweet soliciting cryptocurrency was removed and, shortly after, another appeared.

According to CNBC, the hackers’ message that was tweeted via Mr Gates’ account read “Everyone is asking me to give back, and now is the time. I am doubling all payments sent to my BTC address for the next 30 minutes. You send $1000, I send you back $2000.”

It’s not clear how the account hacks happened. Attackers appear to have fully taken over the victims’ accounts, and also changed the email address associated with the account to make it harder for the real user to regain access.

A Bitcoin account was linked to from the hacked tweets had received more than $US100,000 at the current exchange rate, according to Blockchain.com. However, observers have said scammers sometimes seed their own accounts to appear legitimate.

Other Twitter accounts targeted in the co-ordinated attack included @bitcoin, @coindesk, @coinbase and @binance, TechCrunch reported.

-with agencies