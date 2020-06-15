iPhone 12 leaks reveal the return of a retro design favourite

Leaked photos of the soon-to-be-released iPhone 12 indicate that Apple might be going back to basics.

Their latest alleged design shows that the tech giants will look to scrap the sleek, curved edges that we have seen for the past three generations in favour of a more angular edge, akin to the iPhone 4.

The curved edges have been a staple since the iPhone 6 was released in 2014, a move that users said affected their ability to grip the phone.

But the return to the popular straight edges isn’t the only update we can look forward to.

According to Forbes, Apple has at least nine new models dropping in the iPhone 12 launch, including the most compact design in years.

So far, Apple has reportedly filed official model numbers for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In addition to the larger ‘max’ sizes, the line-up is said to include a smaller 5.4-inch design, which is roughly the same size as the iPhone 8, but might even be as small as the iPhone 4 – thanks to the bazel-less design.

For those who are tech-challenged, the bazel refers to everything on the front of the device that isn’t the screen.

Rumoured to retail about $950, Apple is reportedly looking to keep the 5.4-inch version at a more accessible and affordable price.

There is also speculation there will be a mystery model that has yet to be announced.

Another change is a reduction in the size of the top notch (the small black bar at the top of the phone), but according to the leaked images, it is not as small as fans had hoped.

Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech said according to his Apple sources, the iPhone 12 range will all include 5G and OLED display.

In addition, reported the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will feature LiDAR technology, which will drastically improve depth perception and distance.

5.4-inch iPhone 12 will feature OLED, dual cameras and 5G – $950

6.1-inch iPhone 12 will feature OLED, dual cameras and 5G – $1096

6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro will feature OLED, triple cameras, 5G and LiDAR – $1462

6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature OLED, triple cameras, 5G and LiDAR – $1610

The number of cameras packed into the device is also a topic that has been hotly debated by tech geeks and iPhone fanatics alike.

Some images suggest the Pro and Pro Max might feature four cameras instead of three, but this has yet to be confirmed.

With no clear answers in sight, it seems techies will have to wait until Apple’s September conference.

The official release of the iPhone 12 is still unknown, but is now expected in October or November due to pandemic-related delays.