Life Tech US state sues Google over location data
Updated:

US state sues Google over location data

Arizona's lawsuit against Google claims the US tech giant used deceptive and unfair practices to obtain user location data, which the company denies. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Arizona has filed a consumer fraud lawsuit against Google, over allegations the US tech giant illegally tracked Android users’ location without their consent and even when the location tracking features had been manually disabled.

“Google collects detailed information about its users, including their physical locations, to target users for advertising. Often, this is done without the users’ consent or knowledge,” Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The suit comes as technology companies have been facing regulatory scrutiny globally over their policies and data monitoring practices.

“The Attorney-General and the contingency fee lawyers filing this lawsuit appear to have mischaracterised our services. We have always built privacy features into our products and provided robust controls for location data”, a Google spokesman said in an emailed statement.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and argues that the maker of the Android smartphone operating system had set its mobile software such that it deceived device owners about the protections afforded to their personal data.

“When consumers try to opt out of Google’s collection of location data, the company is continuing to find misleading ways to obtain information and use it for profit,” Mr Brnovich said in an interview with The Washington Post.

In February, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas sued Google, alleging that its educational software collects young students’ personal information without the required parental consent.

The world’s top search engine sells its Chromebook laptops to schools around the world alongside its free or low-cost G Suite for Education software package, which includes email and writing tools.

-with agencies

Trending Now

Heart attack, stroke, or losing your mind? What hurts the heart, hurts the brain
Social housing will provide bigger economic boost than new home buyer grants
Asymptomatic coronavirus patients more likely to be young and female
Qantas
Qantas wins Australia’s trust, but caution it might fall from grace
Contact tracers deployed to investigate Nathan Turner’s death
IFM Investors is ready to invest billions of dollars into ‘great projects’
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video