The consumer watchdog has assured Australians that the national broadband network (NBN) is coping well with the ongoing surge in traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NBN data traffic is up 70 per cent during business hours, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chair Rod Sims said on Tuesday.

Data from the ACCC’s Measuring Broadband Australia program shows that daytime NBN speeds “have not been impacted” and that speeds “are holding up well on most evenings”, he said in a speech delivered via Zoom.

“Average NBN speeds in last Wednesday’s busy evening period, for example, were just as good as we saw on an equivalent Wednesday in February, with performance above 80 per cent of maximum plan speeds,” Mr Sims said.

The NBN Co’s decision to temporarily ease bandwidth restrictions has paid off, he said.

“It is clear that NBN Co’s temporary boost in network capacity which allows RSPs to increase their capacity on the network by up to 40 per cent at no extra cost for three months is underpinning these encouraging results,” Mr Sims said.

Last week, the ACCC gave temporary authorisation for a working group comprising NBN Co, Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, TPG and Vocus to collaborate on implementing “unusual traffic management and capacity optimisation techniques” to keep vital services operating as NBN traffic hits all-time highs due to stay-at-home orders.

Mobile calls surge

Mobile networks are also “handling the increase in volume quite well” despite “serious issues when there was a massive increase in calls to some government numbers”, Mr Sims said.

There has been a 50 per cent increase in mobile call volumes on some routes, which appears to have impacted “a modest percentage (say, 3 to 4 per cent) of calls”, he said.

Retailers are increasing plan allowances or reducing excess charges to help their customers adjust, and they should be applauded for this.’’



However, Mr Sims said there are still concerns over some services, and stressed that telcos must help consumers without a working service get online, offer flexibility to customers, and be open with them if service restrictions are required.

“It is very important consumers receive accurate advice to guide their decisions,” Mr Sims said.

“We still expect service providers to take reasonable steps to check the capability of NBN connections where consumers look to upgrade as some are doing during this period.”

Online queues and lower streaming quality

From retailers to streaming platforms, companies are also taking measures to ease online traffic congestion.

Last week, Kmart introduced queues to its e-store in an attempt to manage the increased demand for online shopping.

The system limits the number of shoppers that can access its e-store during times of high traffic volume, with customers taken to a virtual ‘waiting room’ and given a queue number and wait time.

Mr Sims said he was “confident e-shopping will not return to pre-crisis levels”.

With more people exposed to the convenience of e-shopping, why would they revert?’’



The government has also asked streaming sites including Stan and Netflix to lower the quality of films and television shows, from high definition (HD) to standard definition (SD) in a bid to ease network congestion.

How to get the most out of your internet connection

The speed and reliability of your internet connection will differ based on your internet provider and the type of technology used to connect you to the NBN, Flinders University technology expert Paul Gardner-Stephen explained.

Dr Gardner-Stephen outlined the following steps internet users can take to help get the best out of their connection: