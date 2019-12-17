The Morrison government needs to do more to protect consumers from unreliable telecommunications services, consumer advocates have warned.

On Tuesday, the government released the second part of its three-part telecommunications Consumer Safeguards Review.

The report looked at the reliability of telecommunications services, and offered 14 recommendations.

These included regulating connections, repairs, and appointment-keeping timeframes, and requiring retailers to give “clear consumer information around service commitments from retailers together with transparency of performance”.

The Australian Communications Consumer Action Network (ACCAN) – the voice for phone and internet users – welcomed the recommendations, but said the government must do more to safeguard consumers.

“Having a clear framework that makes it easy to understand when consumers can expect issues with their phone or internet service to be fixed is an important first step,” ACCAN director of policy Una Lawrence said.

“However, more needs to be done to recognise the impact of unreliable telco services on consumers.

If you are waiting for a technician or tradesperson to come to your house to fix an issue and they miss the scheduled appointment, you should be automatically compensated for your time.”



Last month, ACCAN revealed that missed NBN Co appointments are costing consumers more than $15 million a year in lost time.

The staggering sum was highlighted in a response to the consumer watchdog’s NBN Wholesale Service Standards Inquiry draft decision.

The NBN Co misses an average of 320 appointments each day, the ACCAN found, with each missed appointment costing an individual consumer about $150 in wasted time.