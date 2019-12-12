I’ll Google it: What we searched for in 2019

This year, we turned to the all-knowing for the latest on natural disasters and rugby, and wanted to know just why Madonna was wearing that at Eurovision.

Google released its top search trends for 2019 on Thursday, revealing what the world wanted to know.

In Australia, our top search was ‘fires near me’, followed by Rugby World Cup and Cricket World Cup.

In typical Aussie form, we put sport above politics – ‘Election results Australia 2019’ came in at fourth.

Globally, the top three searches were India v South Africa, Cameron Boyce, and Copa America.

Back in Australia, while we approached the 47th federal election we still needed a reminder on what to do, hence ‘how to vote’ taking out the top slot in the how-to section.

We also wanted to know how to watch Game of Thrones, how to pronounce ‘psalm’ and how to get the heck out of My Health Record.

Meat-free is all the rage, and we were dead set on getting it tasting good: Plant-based recipes were top of the culinary want-to-knows.

We were still after the classics, though: Beef stroganoff, scones, apple pie, fried rice and risotto all featured in the top 10 most-searched recipes.

We’re well versed at turning to Google to search those things we should probably know about, but managed to miss the memo.

Topping the ‘what is’ list this year was Area 51, Momo (it’s still creepy, by the way and Brexit.

As for the why, Madonna had us the most confused.

Why was Madonna wearing an eyepatch at Eurovision? Take it straight from the Madge’s mouth.

Australia’s top searches for 2019