But this version of the alphabet song is not new.

The clip shared by Mr Garfinkel came from a YouTube video posted by the account Dream English Kids in 2012.

The protagonist of these videos, a man named Matt, has performed the song the other way, too.

In an email on Wednesday, Matt declined to share his last name but said he had been making educational songs and videos for more than a decade, and that they had been used in classrooms around the world.

He said the idea for the altered alphabet song came from a book about teaching English to children.

“The book said that if you can find an ABC song with a slow L-M-N-O-P, it is very helpful for young learners to recognise each letter,” he said.

“As a musician and teacher, I decided to make my own version. That was about 10 years ago.”

The melody of the alphabet song, at least, has been fairly consistent for centuries. It is often attributed to Mozart, but he didn’t compose the original tune – only variations on it.

The song has existed since at least 1761, when it was published without lyrics in a French book of music called Les Amusements d’une Heure et Demy.

“Mozart also had nothing to do with words,” said Bob Kosovsky, the curator of rare books and manuscripts for the music division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. “His setting is for piano.”

Over the years, the melody has been linked to lyrics about a child who wanted to eat sweets, a woman falling in love, a twinkling star, and a black sheep with three bags’ worth of wool.

Mr. Kosovsky called the Twitter debates over the alphabet song a “tempest in a teapot”, but he also weighed in on the version shared by Mr Garfinkel.

“It violates the rhyme created by the letter G rhyming with the letter P,” he said. “Without that, it’s much more difficult to remember the words.”