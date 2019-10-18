BlueAnt’s Pump Air 2 are an impressive pair of wireless Bluetooth “microbuds” that are comfortable, easy to use, and provide a premium listening experience at a reasonable price.

It’s relatively rare to find an Australian designed and owned tech product, and BlueAnt are a homegrown success story, boasting 8.5 million products sold.

Billed as the world’s smallest true wireless microbuds, the Pump Air 2 weigh just four grams each.

For those looking to upgrade their listening experience, or try their first pair of Bluetooth earbuds, Pump Air 2 is a great option. If you’re used to wired earbuds you’ll find them both futuristic and functional: Simply take them out of their small pod-like charging case, pop them in your ears and “boing!” they’re instantly connected to your phone.

The portable case is charged via USB cable, and has enough juice for four recharges while you’re on the go, more than enough for a solid day’s listening. A full charge takes just an hour, and the charged earphones deliver around four hours of listening.

Storing and charging the earphones in the case solves two problems that I’ve encountered with previous Bluetooth earphones: Losing them and forgetting to charge them! With the Pump Air 2 it’s simple: Just slot them back into their case when you’re done listening and they’ll be fully ready to go next time you take them out. You also avoid the risk of a rogue earphone getting lost.

More subtle than Apple’s Airpods, the Pump Air 2 have a sleek and sporty aesthetic. They’re sweatproof and designed with gym junkies in mind, but these earphones work just as well on the street or in the office.

To ensure they nestle snuggly in your ears and don’t fall out during workouts, the Pump Air 2 come with seven pairs of ‘Comfortseal’ ear tips so you’ll easily find the right fit.

Sound and price

From music to podcasts and phone calls, I found the Pump Air 2 delivered a satisfying listening experience. Each bud features a button that allows you to answer and end phone calls, pause, play, and skip tracks. To adjust volume, though, you’ll need to use your phone.

The Pump Air 2s do well at blocking outside sound. When it comes to music, high tones are crisp and clear, and mids are warm. If your preference is bass-heavy tunes you have to be realistic about what earphones can deliver, but they do a satisfactory job.

At $169.95 (the low-to-middle range of the price spectrum when it comes to quality Bluetooth earphones) the Pump Air 2 represent decent value.

They come in three colours: black with grey details, white, and black with rosegold details and can be purchased from JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, and the Iconic.