Melbourne teen wins $4.62m Esports prize

Anathan Pham was already 18th on the AFR's Australian sports earnings list before his most recent win. Photo: Getty
AAP
A Melbourne teenager has won $4.62 million in an online gaming tournament, vaulting him even higher into the ranks of Australia’s highest-paid ‘sports’ stars.

Anathan Pham’s team of five shared $23 million after winning Dota 2 tournament The International in Shanghai over the weekend.

“Thanks to all the fans that were by our side. Still cannot comprehend what just happened,” Mr Pham tweeted on Sunday.

The 19-year-old’s OG team has now won the competition two years in a row and, according to Esports Earnings, its members have all vaulted into the ranks of the highest-earning Esports stars.

Mr Pham’s total career earnings sit at $8.9 million and the Australian Financial Review had him 18th on its Australian sports earnings list before the most recent win.

The $4.62 million in prize money alone would make him 13th on the list – above tennis player Nick Kyrgios, cricketer Steve Smith and NBA basketballer Thon Maker.

Dota 2 is a team-based strategy game where players work together to defeat another team.

