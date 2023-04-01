Greenpeace blasts UN body’s ruling on deep-sea mining

Live

The rise of electric vehicles has sparked an unintended controversy, with the growing need for the rare metals used in modern batteries pitting carbon-zero advocates against marine conservationists.

That conflict has now been brought into sharp focus by the International Seabed Authority’s decision to accept applications from companies seeking to mine the ocean floor.

The decision comes after the United Nations body spent two weeks debating standards for the new and controversial practice.

Deep-sea mining would extract cobalt, copper, nickel and manganese – key battery materials – from potato-sized rocks called “polymetallic nodules” on the ocean’s floor at depths of four to six kilometres.

They are abundant in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the North Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and Mexico.

“This deeply irresponsible outcome is a wasted opportunity to send a clear signal … that the era of ocean destruction is over”, said Louisa Casson of Greenpeace, which opposes the practice due in part to concerns it could harm whales and other wildlife.

The ISA’s governing council formulated a draft decision allowing companies to file permit applications starting on July 9 – a deadline set in motion by actions the island nation of Nauru took in 2021, according to a copy seen by Reuters.

Less impact?

The ISA’s staff would then have three business days to inform the council.

The council plans to meet before July to debate further whether approval of such applications could be delayed once received, according to the document.

The Metals Co, which has a deal to supply metals to Glencore Plc, is one of the most prominent voices advocating for the practice.

Its executives have repeatedly said they believe deep-sea mining would have less impact than traditional mining for battery metals on land.

China is a leader in deep-sea mining exploration but Chile, France, Palau and Fiji, among other nations, have called for a global moratorium on the practice, citing environmental concerns and a lack of sufficient scientific data.

-AAP