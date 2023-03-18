Live

Unseasonal autumn heat is baking large parts of the country today, with fire authorities in several states issuing warnings for hot and windy conditions.

There are total fire bans in place along much of the eastern seaboard, impacting Victoria and parts of New South Wales and South Australia.

Victorians have been warned to remain alert to the conditions with a total fire ban in place for Saturday with a forecast temperature of 37C.

The Country Fire Authority has issued a Watch and Act alert for a fire burning near the Great Ocean Road at Eastern View, Memorial Arch. Local residents between Fairhaven and Lorne have been warned to be prepared to evacuate.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued fire weather warnings for the Wimmera, North Central, South West and Central fire weather districts.

Country Fire Authority chief officer Jason Heffernan said residents in those areas should have a fire survival plan ready to go in case the worst happened.

‘They will move incredibly fast’

“Fires will occur and if they do occur, they will move incredibly fast and you will be required to take action.”

The BOM has issued a severe wind warning for people in the Central, North Central and South West Forecast Districts of Victoria.

In New South Wales, there are strong wind warnings in place for coastal areas south of Sydney including Batemans Bay and the Illawarra.

There are currently 50 fire incidents across the state.

The Craigs Road fire in the southern tablelands has so far scorched more than 3400ha and destroyed property and livestock, with concerns strong winds could worsen conditions.

Another fire in the Upper Hunter at Sandy Creek has burned through 26ha but has been brought under control.

Sydneysiders are being warned to take care in the heat, with temperatures in western suburbs including Penrith climbing into the high 30’s on Saturday and Sunday.

NSW Police and emergency services have issued a reminder for people to check in on more vulnerable members of the community including elderly neighbours.

Deputy Commissioner for Emergency Management Peter Thurtell said people should not underestimate the impact of prolonged heat exposure.

While warmer weather may not concern some people, the heat can be especially dangerous for more vulnerable members of the community, including babies and children, older people, or those living with an illness,” Deputy Commissioner Thurtell said.

The RSPCA has issued advice for pet owners to make sure their animals have access to plenty of fresh, cool water as well as shade.

Surf Life Saving Australia is asking people heading to waterways to take care, after a record number of deaths on or around the water this summer.

If not fire, floods

The weather bureau says daily maximums in NSW this March have climbed as much as 15 degrees Celsius above the long-term average.

Queenslanders are in the middle of a sweaty three-day heatwave that began on Friday, with heatwave warnings in place from the state’s south-east, spreading to southern inland areas throughout the weekend.

Fire and emergency services have an advice warning in place to avoid smoke spreading from a fire burning at Inglewood, in the Goondiwindi Region.

There are also at least eight flood warnings for Queensland after recent heavy rains.

Wind warnings are in place for Tasmania, Western Australia and South Australia, with SA seeing extreme fire danger warnings for the Flinders, Mid North and Riverland areas.

The bureau this week declared an end to the cooler, wetter La Nina weather pattern and issued a watch for El Nino, which is associated with drier conditions in Australia and an increased fire risk.

-AAP